ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023: Australia tops WTC Points Table, India ranked 4th- Check full team rankings 

ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023: Australia is ranked at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table after thrashing England by an innings in the third Ashes test, claiming the Ashes series 3-0.

India is ranked 4th on the ICC World Test Championship Points Table with 42 points after winning 3 tests, losing 1 and drawing 2 others. Team India is ranked below Pakistan, which has 36 points but its percentage of points is better than India.

Among the major teams, only South Africa doesn't feature on the ICC World Test Championship Points Table yet. South Africa is playing its first test series of the season against India with the first test currently underway at Centurion.

The teams are ranked on the ICC World Test Championship Points Table on the basis of the percentage of points won.

Teams Percentage Points Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Overs Australia 100 36 3 0 0 1 Sri Lanka 100 24 2 0 0 1 Pakistan 75 36 3 1 0 2 India 58.33 42 3 1 2 2 2 West Indies 25 12 1 3 0 2 New Zealand 16 4 0 1 1 1 England 7.14 6 1 5 1 2 10 Bangladesh 00.00 0 0 2 0 1

Result Points Available per match Percentage of Points Win 12 100 Tie 6 50 Draw 4 33.33 Loss 0 0

Matches in Series Total Points Available 2 24 3 36 4 48 5 60