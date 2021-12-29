Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023: Australia tops WTC Points Table, India ranked 4th- Check full team rankings 

ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023: Australia tops the ICC World Test Championship Points Table with 36 points after winning all tests played so far. Sri Lanka is ranked second with 24 points after winning a two-test match series. 

Created On: Dec 29, 2021 12:07 IST
ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-23
ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-23

ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023: Australia is ranked at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table after thrashing England by an innings in the third Ashes test, claiming the Ashes series 3-0. 

India is ranked 4th on the ICC World Test Championship Points Table with 42 points after winning 3 tests, losing 1 and drawing 2 others. Team India is ranked below Pakistan, which has 36 points but its percentage of points is better than India. 

Among the major teams, only South Africa doesn't feature on the ICC World Test Championship Points Table yet. South Africa is playing its first test series of the season against India with the first test currently underway at Centurion

The teams are ranked on the ICC World Test Championship Points Table on the basis of the percentage of points won.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023: Check Team Rankings below

Teams Percentage Points Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Overs

Australia

100

36

3

0

0

1

 

Sri Lanka

100

24

2

0

0

1

 

Pakistan

75

36

3

1

0

2

 

India

58.33

42

3

1

2

2

2

West Indies

25

12

1

3

0

2

 

New Zealand

16

4

0

1

1

1

 

England

7.14

6

1

5

1

2

10

Bangladesh

00.00

0

0

2

0

1

 

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 – Points distribution

Result Points Available per match Percentage of Points

Win

12

100

Tie

6

50

Draw

4

33.33

Loss

0

0

ICC World Test Championship Points List

Matches in Series Total Points Available

2

24

3

36

4

48

5

60

ICC World Test Championship

The first-ever ICC World Test Championship began in 2019 with the Ashes series and finished with the New Zealand picking up the first every trophy in June 2021. New Zealand had become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship final, followed by India.

The first-ever World Test Championship final was played between New Zealand and India from June 18-23 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, England. 

The second ICC World Test Championship began on August 4, 2021 with the Pataudi Trophy series between India and England, which India won 2-1. 

 

