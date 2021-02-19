India at UNSC: India calls for immediate end to conflict in Yemen

India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on February 18, 2021 called for an immediate end to the hostilities in Yemen.

India has called for a peaceful political settlement through broad-based dialogue and consultations, taking into account the legitimate concerns and aspirations of all stakeholders.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said that putting an end to the conflict is necessary for Yemen, which is in acute need of humanitarian assistance. He highlighted that grave food insecurity and hunger are clustered in areas affected by the conflict.

Tirumurti further said that India's deeply concerned by the renewed hostilities in Marib and Al Jawf, triggered by recent military operations of Ansarallah and continuing civilian casualties in Hudaydah.

He urged all parties to abstain from violence and implement the ceasefire provisions of the Hudaydah Agreement.

The Indian envoy further stated that any peace process should be fully inclusive and led by the Yemenis with the UN being a facilitating partner. He said that a consensus-based political solution to the country's crisis can be achieved with the commitment and resolve from all Yemeni parties.

He also highlighted the role of regional countries, saying that the regional nations with influence on various Yemeni parties have an important role in ensuring an end to the conflict.

India also emphasised during the meeting that any international assistance provided to Yemeni people should be impartial, irrespective of who controls the territory they live in.

India also cautioned the UNSC members to not let the terrorist forces take advantage of the Yemeni conflict. India pointed out that AQAP (Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula) and Islamic State, though weakened, still have the potential to strengthen terrorism in the country and the region.

India urged the international community must speak in one voice against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

India condemns attacks in Saudi Arabia

India further condemned the attack on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, saying that targeting the civilian airport is a "violation of international law and cannot be justified for any reason whatsoever".

India also denounced the recent missile and drone attacks in Saudi Arabia. Tirumurti further reiterated India's demand for the strict implementation of the arms embargo envisaged in resolution 2216 to effectively eliminate such threats in the future.

He urged UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to continue his efforts to bring peace in the region and added that with the formation of the new cabinet facilitated by Saudi Arabia under the Riyadh Agreement, time is ripe to get all Yemeni parties on-board for the commencement of a comprehensive peace process.