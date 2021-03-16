India, Bangladesh likely to sign three MoUs during Prime Minister Modi’s visit

India and Bangladesh will most probably sign three Memorandum of Understandings during PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka next week.

Prime Minister will be visiting the neighbouring country to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence as well as the birth centenary of its founder ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

PM Modi and the head of the government and state from Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan will be among the distinguished guests who will be joining the celebrations under separate schedules.

According to the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, A.K. Abdul Momen, it is a historic event for the country as the five heads of government and state have never (without any summit) visited Bangladesh within a time span of 10 days.

He was addressing a media briefing ahead of the 10-day celebrations which will start on March 17, 2021.

MoUs likely to be signed between India and Bangladesh:

Prime Minister Modi, during his trip to Bangladesh, will hold talks with PM Sheikh Hasina. He will also visit three places outside Dhaka.

The Foreign Minister o Bangladesh has informed that both the countries are expected to sign three MoUs, however, they are not final yet.

Masud Bin Momen, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, further informed that MoUs are likely to be signed in the field of disaster management as well as cooperation between some institutions of India and Bangladesh.

He mentioned that the government has been working on every MoUs and will get to the final scenario regarding it within one or two days.

PM Modi to visit Bangabandhu Shrine:

During his trip to Bangladesh, PM Modi will visit the Bangabandhu Shrine at the village home of Bangabandhu in Tungipara. He will also visit two Hindu temples outside Dhaka- one on Southwestern Satkhira and another one in Gopalganj.

The two temples are the places of worship particularly of the Hindu Matua Community, whose members also reside in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Bangladesh on March 26 and will leave for India the next day.

Other leaders to reach Bangladesh for the celebration:

• Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Maldives will be the first foreign dignitary to reach the country on a three-day visit on March 17, 2021.

• Maldivian President will be followed by the Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa who will be in Bangladesh for two days and will reach on March 19.

• The President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari will also be in the country for two-days from March 22.

• Bhutan’s premier Lotay Tshering will be visiting Dhaka from March 24 to March 25.

• The President of China Xi Jinping, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, and other high-level leaders of various countries will also be sending video messages on the occasion.