India becomes founding member of global alliance on Artificial Intelligence

India joined international and multi-stakeholder initiative Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) as its founding member on June 15, 2020. By becoming the founding member of the initiative, India has joined the leading nations of the world including the UK, EU, US, Australia among others.

The global initiative aims to guide responsible development and use of Artificial Intelligence, grounded in human rights, diversity, inclusion, innovation, and economic growth. It will also provide support to the cutting- edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

The multi-stakeholder initiative will also work toward evolving better understanding of the opportunities and challenges around Artificial Intelligence (AI) while using the diversity and experience of the participating countries.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad made an announcement through a tweet and mentioned that India has joined GPAI as a founding member.

Delighted to announce that India has joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence or #GPAI today as a founding member. This multi-stakeholder international partnership will promote responsible and human centric development and use of AI. #ResponsibleAI pic.twitter.com/VdjwN3XUaQ — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 15, 2020

Indian Government on becoming the founding member of GPAI:

As per the statement released by the Union Government of India, by joining GPAI as a founding member, India will be able to actively participate in the global development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), leveraging its own experience around the use of digital technologies for inclusive growth.

The statement added that the collaboration with International Organizations and partners, GPAI will bring together experts from the civil society, industry, academia, and government to collaborate to promote the responsible evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It will also evolve methodologies to show how AI can be leveraged to better respond to the current global crisis around COVID-19.

Ravi Shankar Prasad had also launched the National AI Portal in order to bring together the best ideas and resources on AI that can be leveraged across various industries and sectors.

Other countries joining the partnership:

The other nations that have joined the partnership are France, Canada, Germany, Japan, Italy, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) will be supported by a Secretariat. It will be hosted by OECD- Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris, as well as by the two Centres of Expertise- one each in Paris and Montreal.