India begins administering COVID precautionary dose: Check who is eligible, dosage gap and step-by-step registration details

COVID precautionary dose: India has begun administering the third dose of covid vaccine to health care workers and citizens above 60 years from January 10, 2022. The covid precautionary dose will be given from today to the eligible citizens amid a sharp rise in India's covid case tally due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Those eligible for the covid precautionary dose can book their vaccine appointment prior or could also do a walk-in. The covid precautionary dose registration opened up on the CoWin platform on January 8th.

The beneficiaries will have to ensure that they take the precautionary dose of the same vaccine they were administered earlier.

Know How to book booster dose in India?

Who is eligible for COVID precautionary dose?

All healthcare and frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities are eligible to get vaccinated with the COVID precautionary dose.

All those who will be on election duty during the Assembly Elections 2022 will also be considered as frontline workers and will be eligible for the third dose of the covid vaccine.

COVID vaccine 'precautionary dose' being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at a vaccination center in Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/96DES0RV4k — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

What is the required dosage gap for third dose of covid vaccine?

The dosage gap between the second and third dose of covid vaccine should be 9 months. The individuals will only be eligible for the third dose of covid vaccine 9 months after they receive their second dose.

Do the eligible people need any certificate?

Document required for covid precautionary dose: Yes, the senior citizens aged above 60 years with co-morbidities will be required to produce a medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner stating their specific co-morbidities to be eligible for the third dose of covid vaccine.

The listed co-morbidities include diabetes, kidney disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease, stem cell transplant recipients, cirrhosis, sickle cell disease among other conditions.

What is the procedure for getting the covid precautionary dose?

Know the step-by-step process to get covid precautionary dose

• The eligible individuals can book their vaccine slot for the third dose of covid vaccine using their current CoWin account.

• All the beneficiaries can register in advance or on-site or through the Co-WIN facilitated cohort registration procedure.

• The eligibility will show based on the date of administration of the second dose of the covid vaccine.

• The verification will be done using any ID approved by the Health Ministry such as Aadhaar, EPIC, Passport, Driving Licence, PAN card, RGI smart card and pension document.

• The CoWIN portal will send reminder messages to all eligible individuals for the covid precautionary dose when the dose is due.

• The eligible beneficiaries can also straight walk in at a covid vaccine centre to get their precautionary dose.

Why are booster shots important?

India has termed the third dose of vaccine as a precautionary dose and they will be administered to the eligible people to offer them greater protection as the first two may become less effective over time, especially for the vulnerable population who face a higher risk of severe disease.

States across India began administering the precautionary dose from today. The beneficiaries who took the dose said that they feel fine and that there are no side effects and everyone should take the third dose of the vaccine.