COVID-19: How to book booster dose in India?

India booster dose: Prime Minister Modi on December 25, 2021, announced the booster dose of COVID-19 as the country records the increasing cases of Omicron variant of Coronavirus in multiple states. However, not everyone will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 booster dose in India.

From January 10, 2022, booster dose in India will start with the healthcare and frontline workers making them eligible to receive the precaution COVID-19 dose first. Along with them, all the citizens above the age of 60 years with co-morbidities will also be eligible to receive the booster dose in India.

To book booster dose in India, find below the eligibility details, documents required to book the booster dose, and how to book the booster dose.

Eligibility to receive booster dose in India for Covid

The government has opened the facility of a booster dose in India for the healthcare and frontline workers. They will be eligible to be administered with the precautionary dose from January 10, 2022.

The booster dose in India will also be available for the citizens above the age of 60 years with co-morbidities, however, the covid dose will be given to them only on the advice from their doctor. They can also receive the booster Covid dose from January 10 as well.

India booster dose: Documents required to receive booster dose

The citizens above the age of 60 years with co-morbidities will be required to show a medical certificate that will show that they have the specified co-morbidities in order to be eligible for a booster dose of covid.

The senior citizens will have to get a certificate from a registered medical practitioner that can be scanned or uploaded on the CoWIN portal or can be produced at a center for vaccination.

Booster dose in India: What must be the gap between second and booster dose?

Reportedly, the gap between the second dose of COVID-19 and the precautionary dose will likely be 9 to 12 months.

How to book booster dose in India?

1. The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority, RS Sharma has informed that the process to register for a booster dose in India on CoWIN Portal will be exactly the same. It will be the same process that was followed when the COVID vaccination in India was opened for people of the 45 plus category, who suffered from Co-morbidities.

2. To book booster dose on CoWIN platform, the process will be the same. The citizen will have to be above 60 years of age, they must have taken both the doses and the gap between the second dose and the day they will register for booster dose must be more than 9 months (39 weeks).

3. While registering for a booster dose for those above 60 years of age, the CoWIN platform will ask whether the person has any comorbidities or not. If yes, the individual will be able to book and will have to show the comorbidities certificate from a registered doctor at the Covid vaccination center.

According to the official data, at least 137.5 million people above the age of 60 years will be eligible to receive the booster dose in India.