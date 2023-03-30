Global Passport Index 2023: India positioned at 144, Massive Fall in Mobility Score

On March 29 (Wednesday) the Passport Index published Passport Power Ranks for 2023. It shows the mobility scores of various countries across the world. While India witnessed a major drip in its ranking as it decreased from a past score of 71 to the current 70.

India’s mobility score decline is seen as the largest economic drop at the global level. This happened due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The score stood at 73 in the year 2022 as it managed to handle the post-pandemic wave when mobility increased.

However, as of March 2023, the score comes to 70. This fall appears to be on the list as the mobility record increased. After the pandemic, the world and national economies re-opened. India’s ranking significantly declined by 6 places this year and the nation is positioned at 144th in 2023 as compared to 138 in 2022.

Passport Power Rank 2023

According to the survey, the ranking allotted was analysed based on the new 'timeshift' feature of the Passport Index. This was recently added to provide an instant, expansive view of the passports of many nations over consecutive years. With this, India’s decline from its pre-pandemic high is visible.

The Index displays a decline in the scores of other large Asian economies for instance Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and Thailand. This signifies the extent to which the listed countries have not capitalised on the global rise in mobility that has been highlighted in the annual report.

Additionally, this has also been linked to the European's Union's policy. This has prompted demand to initiate visa requirements for Indian nationals placed in countries such as Serbia in 2023.

Other Records

While China’s performance has not been quite good in comparison with other countries like the USA and Germany. The cause of this is the inability to provide visa-free agreements with blocs like the EU or other regional competitors like India and Japan. China is currently ranked at 118th position in the Passport Index 2023.

Apart from the declination record, there have been exceptions in mobility rankings that can be witnessed in nations like South Korea and Japan. Both of them continued to maintain their strong positions. South Korea bagged the 12th position in the individual rankings with a mobility score of 174 as which is considered the highest score across Asia. Whereas Japan got 26th place with a mobility score of 172, becoming the closest Asian competitor.

Countries with the Most Powerful Passport Scores

As per the data, there are only ten countries that have resulted in high mobility scores in the present year. Sweden beats Germany as it escalated to the 2nd number. United Arab Emirates (UAE) was on top of the passport ranking with an overall score of 181. Kenya rose to 4 places to attain the largest gain.

African continents saw greater movements towards greater mobility. Of the Top 10 countries that led to mobility growth, African nations comprise approximately 40 per cent. Hrant Boghossian, Co-founder of the Passport Index stated that despite several countries having recovered from the global pandemic that happened in the past few years and gained visa controls but still there has been a downtrend.

Both China and India seem to have collapsed in their respective passport mobility scores. It can also be said after reviewing the rise of African countries, they will be able to emerge as future superpowers.

