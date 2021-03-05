India flags off first consignment of ‘red rice’ to USA

The first consignment of ‘red rice’ was flagged off on March 4, 2021, to the United States of America from Assam, giving a major boost to India’s rice export potential.

Red rice is rich in iron and the variety is grown in the Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without using any form of chemical fertilizer. The exported rice variety is known as ‘Bao-dhaan’, which is also an integral part of the Assamese food.

The flagging-off ceremony of the export consignments of red rice was performed by the Chairman of Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority- APEDA at Haryana.

The red rice is being sourced from India by the leading rice exporter- LT Foods. As the export of red rice will increase, it will further facilitate enhancing the incomes of the farming families of the Brahmaputra flood plains.

Promotion to rice exports:

The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority has been promoting rice exports with various stakeholders through collaborations in value chains.

The Rice Export Promotion Forum- REPF was set up by the Indian Government, under the aegis of APEDA. REPF also has representations from exporters, the rice industry, the ministry of commerce, officials from APEDA, and directors of agriculture from the major rice-producing states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Assam.

Increase in the shipment of non-basmati rice:

In 2020-21, during the April-January period, the shipment of the non-basmati rice saw an impressive spike. The exports of non-basmati rice were Rs. 26,058 crores during April-January, 2021 against Rs. 11,543 crores reported during April-January 2020. In the rupee term, the exports of non-basmati rice witnessed a growth of 125%.

The remarkable increase in the export of rice at a time where pandemic disrupted the supply of many commodities, has been due to the measures taken by the Indian government to ensure the rice export while taking all the safety precautions.

The Chairman of APEDA stated that the government took several steps for ensuring hygiene and safety because of the health challenges posed by the pandemic while ensuring that the exports continue without interruption.