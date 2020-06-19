India get rights to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022

The All India Football Consideration (AIFF) has been granted the rights to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 by The Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The decision regarding the hosting rights was taken at the AFC Women’s Football Committee.

Praful Patel, AIFF President in his message thanked the Asian Football Confederation for finding AIFF suitable to host the Women’s Asian Cup 2022. He mentioned that the tournament will encourage the aspiring women players and will bring social revolution as far as women’s football in India is concerned.

In February 2020, the AFC Women’s Football Committee had recommended India to be the host of Women’s Asian Cup 2022. This will be the first time that India will be hosting the event since 1979, at that time India had finished as a runner-up.

AIFF on hosting AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022:

In a letter by Dato Windsor John, AFC General Secretary to Kushal das, AIFF General Secretary, it has been mentioned that the committee has awarded the hosting rights of AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Finals to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

This tournament will be the latest feather to AIFF’s cap under Praful Patel’s tenure as AIFF President. India will be hosting the premier tournament for the second time after staging it in 1980, originally scheduled for 1979.

Kaushal Das, AIFF General Secretary mentioned that the tournament will play a huge role in popularising the women’s football in India. The Women’s Asian Cup 2022 will come on the back of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 and it will help us sustain and build on the momentum gained.

Das added that the development of women’s football is one of our foremost priorities. We thank AFC for granting us the right and we urge all the stakeholders to work together to make this mega event successful.

Other Football events in India:

While India is all ready to host FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 from February 17 to March 7, 2021, AIFF had also successfully organised FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 in 2017. India had also hosted the AFC U-16 Championship Indian 2016.