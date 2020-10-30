India holds bilateral talks with Greece, discusses ways to boost ties in trade and technology

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on October 29, 2020, held talks with the Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias, and covered the entire expanse of ties between the two countries including ways to boost collaboration in trade and technology.

While informing about the meeting through Twitter, S Jaishankar informed that the agendas included the respective regional institutions and mentioned that during a warm meeting with Nikos Dendias, both the ministers talked about enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

A very warm virtual meeting with FM @NikosDendias of Greece. Discussed building on our historical friendship through enhanced cooperation in commerce, technology and culture. The agenda covered our respective regional situations. Will work closely in the multilateral domain. pic.twitter.com/v1C0GROI7N — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2020

India-Greece bilateral talks: Highlights

• During the virtual meeting, the ministers from India and Greece discussed building on both the nation’s historical friendship by enhancing cooperation on technology, commerce, and culture.

• The agenda during the bilateral meeting also covered the regional institutions of both the nations and it was decided that both India and Greece will work closely in the multilateral domain.

• Nikos Dendias and S Jaishankar noted a wide range of regional and multilateral issues especially in the context of India’s upcoming UNSC membership.

• India and Greece welcomed the recent high-level exchanges. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas especially, technology, commerce, and culture.

India-Greece relations: Background

India and Greece established their relations in May 1950 following which India opened its Embassy in Athens, Greece in March 1978.

Three of the Indian companies have partners in Greece while 15 Greek companies operate in India. Both the countries enjoy close bilateral relations and the annual bilateral trade between both nations stands for $0.70 billion. Also, the first Greek Indian Business Association was established in June 2019, in Athens. On the political front, Greece has always backed India for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).