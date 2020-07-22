India Ideas Summit: PM Modi to deliver keynote address at 9 PM

India Ideas Summit 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit at 9 pm on July 22, 2020. The Prime Minister made the announcement through a tweet, which read "looking forward to addressing the India Ideas Summit, will be sharing my own views on 'Building a Better Future'.

The 2020 theme of the summit is ‘Building a Better Future’. The summit is being hosted by US-India Business Council. This year's summit marks the 45th anniversary of the founding of the council.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other key speakers at the event include US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch. https://t.co/70XBBZRghL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

India Ideas Summit

The virtual India Ideas Summit will see participation from several high-level policymakers, state-level officers and leaders from the business and society from both India and the United States.

It is expected to witness discussions on areas such as India-US cooperation and the relations between the two nations in post-COVID world.

This is a developing story, more updates will follow.