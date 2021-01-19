India Innovation Index 2020: NITI Aayog to release second edition on January 20th

NITI Aayog will launch the second edition of the India Innovation Index 2020 on January 20, 2021. The first edition of the index was released in October 2019.

The index will be released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar in a virtual event in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Member Dr VK Saraswat.

Significance

The release of the second edition of the index demonstrates the centre's continued commitment towards transforming the country into an innovation-driven economy.

Objective • India Innovation Index 2020 seeks to rank states and union territories on the basis of their relative performance of supporting innovation. • It seeks to empower them to improve their innovation polices by highlighting their strengths and weaknesses. The ranking is designed in such a way that states are able to draw lessons in innovation. • The index is expected to encourage healthy competition among the states and union territories, thereby fostering competitive federalism.

India Innovation Index 2020: Key Highlights

• Under the index, the states and union territories have been divided into 17 Major States, 10 North-East and Hill States and 9 City States and Union Territories for effectively comparing their performance.

• The states and union territories have been ranked in two broad categories: outcome and governance.

• The framework of India Innovation Index 2020 consists of 36 indicators including hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.

• The index captures the trends and provides detailed analysis of the various factors that drive innovation at different levels-national, state, and district levels.

• These analyses are expected to enable policymakers in identifying catalysts and inhibitors of innovation at the national and sub-national levels.

Background

The India Innovation Index 2020 builds on previous year’s methodology by introducing more metrics and providing a holistic outlook of the Indian innovation ecosystem.

The framework has been updated recently to include globally considered parameters for measuring innovation such as percentage of gross domestic product spent on research and development, while also retaining the parameters specific to the Indian economy.