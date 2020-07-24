India-Israel collaborate to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 under 30 seconds

India and Israel have decided to work together to develop a set of COVID-19 tests that will bring the entire testing process down to 30 seconds, it will also be widely available and will help the open economies.

With the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the breakthrough technologies for the tests will be tested in India and if successful, manufactured in India and will be jointly marketed by India and Israel all over the world.

The Head of the Directorate of Defence Research and Development, Israel Ministry of Defence, Dani Gold informed that the technologies that will be tested in India will include a breathalyser test, a voice test, and an isothermal test.

Development of rapid testing for COVID-19:

Dani Gold, Head of the Directorate of Defence Research and Development of Israel, has informed that there has already been comprehensive research cooperation between India’s PSA and DDRD for the treatment of COVID-19.

To take the cooperation for the rapid testing between the two countries further, a special flight will be dispatched soon from Israel which will include Israel military R&D scientists and the tech specialists who will be working with a corresponding Indian team under Dr. K. Vijayaraghavan, Prime Minster’s Principle Scientific Adviser, at AIIMS for about two weeks.

The flight will also include the representatives from Israeli companies chosen by their Defence Ministry.

As per the Israeli Embassy, merging Israeli technology with Indian development and production capabilities will allow a swift resumption of the normal life alongside the Coronavirus.