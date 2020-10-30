India, Mexico hold 8th joint commission meeting, review cooperation in several areas

During the 8th Joint Commission Meeting, India and Mexico appreciated the progress that has been made in commercial relations and bilateral trade between both nations in recent years.

Oct 30, 2020 10:35 IST
India and Mexico on October 29, 2020, held their 8th Joint Commission Meeting virtually and reviewed the bilateral cooperation in several areas including agriculture, trade, investment, education, and health.

The meeting between the two nations was co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, H.E. Marcelo Ebrard. Dr. S Jaishankar also tweeted about the virtual meet and added that India looks forward to working closely with its privileged partner on their respective priorities in UNSC- United Nations Security Council.

Key Highlights:

•  During the 8th Joint Commission Meeting, India and Mexico appreciated the progress that has been made in commercial relations and bilateral trade between both nations in recent years.

•  Both sides agreed on strengthening their privileged partnership given their economic strengths and growing regional and global profile.

•  The ministers from India and Mexico also discussed a number of issues. They also agreed to add new momentum to the relations in the field of agriculture, trade and commerce, energy, health, science and technology, culture and education, space, etc.

•  During the meeting which was held virtually, the two sides underscored the significance of the joint commission mechanism in reviewing multilateral and bilateral cooperation and deepening political dialogue.

Privileged partnership in UNSC:

Both India and Mexico during the 8th Joint Commission Meeting agreed to use their forthcoming term in UNSC for strengthening multilateralism and to make it more effective and representative together.

The views on regional and international issues of mutual interest were also exchanged, especially in the context of post-COVID-19 economic recovery plans. There was an agreement on working closely at multilateral fora based on their views on several global and regional issues.

