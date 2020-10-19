India-Sri Lanka begin their 8th edition of annual Navy bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-20

The 8th edition of the annual Indian Navy (IN) and Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-20 starts from October 19 to October 21, 2020, in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka.

As per the official statement released by the Ministry of Defence, in the exercise, the Sri Lankan Navy will be represented by Gajabahu (Training Ship) and SLN Ships Sayura (Offshore Patrol Vessel). It will be led by Rear Admiral Jayathilaka, the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet of SLN.

The Indian Navy will be represented by indigenously built ASW corvettes Kamorta and Kiltan. It will be led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Fleet.

In addition to this, Chetak Helicopter and Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter-ALH embarked on board the Indian Navy ships and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft will also be participating in the exercise. The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted off in Vishakhapatnam, India in September 2019.

Objective:

SLINEX-20 exercise between the Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy aims at improving mutual understanding, enhancing inter-operability, and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between the navies of both the nation.

What the SLINEX-20 exercise will showcase?

According to the Defence Ministry, the exercises will be showcasing the capabilities of indigenously constructed naval ships and aircraft. Surface and anti-air exercises which will include seamanship evolutions, firing of weapons, cross deck flying operations, and manoeuvres have also been planned for the exercise.

The exercise will further help in enhancing the high-degree of inter-operability which has already been established between the two friendly navies.

About SLINEX exercise:

The SLINEX series of exercises emphasize the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka. It has also further strengthened the mutual cooperation in the maritime domain.

The interaction between the navies of both nations has grown in recent years. It is in agreement with India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy and PM Modi’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for all the Region’- SAGAR.

The 8th edition of the SLINEX-2020 exercise will be conducted in a non-contact ‘at-sea-only’ format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.