India successfully test-fires Indian Navy’s VL-SRSAM Missile System - Get Details Here
India test-fires VL-SRSAM Missile System: India test-fired VL-SRSAM Missile System from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur in Odisha. The Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy. On Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, DRDO and Indian Navy successfully test-fired the VL-SRSAM Missile System from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target. The test was carried out as a demonstration of the vertical launch capability of the missile system. The VL-SRSAM Missile was equipped with the
.@DRDO_India and Indian Navy successfully flight tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM).— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 23, 2022
The missile was tested from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. This missile has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.
Following the successful test, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and the Indian Navy. He also added that the new missile system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy. DRDO Chairman and Dr G Satheesh Reddy Secretary Department of Defence R&D said that the successful test conducted today proves the effectiveness of VL-SRSAM and it will aid Indian Navy in neutralizing close-range ariel threats.
About VL-SRSAM
The Vertical Launch - Short Range Surface to Air Missile system has been developed as a quick reaction surface-to-air missile for Indian Navy. The missile has been specially designed by DRDO using four short-span long-chord cruciform wings that offer aerodynamic stability. The range of the VL-SRSAM missile system is capable of hitting targets across 40 to 50 km range at an altitude of about 15 km. Furthermore, VL-SRSAM is a canisterised system and each missile is stored and operated from specific compartments, making its transport and storage easier. The canisterised design of the missile system also enhances the shelf-life of weapons.
The missile can be used for neutralizing various aerial threats at medium and close ranges. The missiles are also capable of intercepting sea-skimming fighter jets and missiles that is used to avoid being detected by radar. The new missile system is being developed to replace the existing Barak 1 surface-to-air missile system which is being used on Naval Ships by the Indian Navy. In future, DRDO also plans to make it available to the Indian Air Force as a short-range air defence system.
