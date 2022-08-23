India successfully test-fires Indian Navy’s VL-SRSAM Missile System - Get Details Here

India test-fires VL-SRSAM Missile System: India test-fired VL-SRSAM Missile System from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur in Odisha. The Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy. On Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, DRDO and Indian Navy successfully test-fired the VL-SRSAM Missile System from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target. The test was carried out as a demonstration of the vertical launch capability of the missile system. The VL-SRSAM Missile was equipped with the

.@DRDO_India and Indian Navy successfully flight tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM).



The missile was tested from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. This missile has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 23, 2022

Following the successful test, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and the Indian Navy. He also added that the new missile system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy. DRDO Chairman and Dr G Satheesh Reddy Secretary Department of Defence R&D said that the successful test conducted today proves the effectiveness of VL-SRSAM and it will aid Indian Navy in neutralizing close-range ariel threats.

About VL-SRSAM

The Vertical Launch - Short Range Surface to Air Missile system has been developed as a quick reaction surface-to-air missile for Indian Navy. The missile has been specially designed by DRDO using four short-span long-chord cruciform wings that offer aerodynamic stability. The range of the VL-SRSAM missile system is capable of hitting targets across 40 to 50 km range at an altitude of about 15 km. Furthermore, VL-SRSAM is a canisterised system and each missile is stored and operated from specific compartments, making its transport and storage easier. The canisterised design of the missile system also enhances the shelf-life of weapons.

The missile can be used for neutralizing various aerial threats at medium and close ranges. The missiles are also capable of intercepting sea-skimming fighter jets and missiles that is used to avoid being detected by radar. The new missile system is being developed to replace the existing Barak 1 surface-to-air missile system which is being used on Naval Ships by the Indian Navy. In future, DRDO also plans to make it available to the Indian Air Force as a short-range air defence system.