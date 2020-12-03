India, Suriname virtually hold 7th Joint Commission Meeting to review bilateral ties

The Ministry of External Affairs informed that the 7th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting was held virtually by both the nations on December 2, 2020. During the meet, both sides discussed the significance of the mechanism in reviewing bilateral ties, deepening political dialogue, and exchanging views on multilateral and regional cooperation.

According to the statement by MEA, the virtual meeting was co-chaired by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname, Ambassador Albert R. Ramdin.

The statement further added that both the nations noted with satisfaction that relations between India and Suriname, which have historical and cultural bonds, are marked with a high degree of understanding, cordiality, and convergence of views on the range of issues.

Delighted to co-chair 7th Joint Commission Meeting with Suriname FM HE Albert Ramdin



Discussed our wide ranging bilateral cooperation reinforced by people-people ties. Reaffirmed commitment to strengthen our bilateral & multilateral relns.@narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/9uDJ5P4VzQ — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) December 2, 2020

Key Highlights:

• During the meet, the ministers confirmed to add new momentum to the relations between India and Suriname in Business and Investment.

• It will further enhance the cooperation for the establishment of health, creative establishments, Traditional System of Medicines, Mining, Agriculture, Defence, Consular Cooperation and Development Partnership, Culture and Education and strengthening people to people ties.

• The ministers also acknowledged the significance of undertaking the developmental projects under concessional conditions which will include through Line of Credits.

• India’s development partnership with Suriname was also noted which covers a wide range of sectors including general supply and water supply, power generation, and transmission network.

• The pipeline projects were also discussed as both the nations noted that they look forward to their early implementation. It aims to contribute to energy efficiency, energy security, and the energy mix of Suriname.

• India and Suriname reaffirmed their commitment to providing mutual support in international fora which includes reforms of the United Nations Security Council.

• There was an agreement that the next Joint Commission Meeting will be held in Paramaribo in 2022 on a mutually convenient date.

India-Suriname Relations: Background

The diplomatic relations between India and Suriname were established in 1976 and the Indian embassy was opened in 1977 in Paramaribo. While Suriname opened its embassy in New Delhi in 2000.

The Joint Commission of India-Suriname with an aim of strengthening cooperation between the private and public sectors of both the nations was established in 1992. Suriname has also supported India’s candidature since 1998 for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

On the economic front, the bilateral trade between both nations totaled to $228.49 million. The main commodities that are exported from Suriname to India are aluminium, wood, and electrical machinery while the main commodities exported from India to Suriname are iron and steel, machinery, boilers, sound recorders, electrical machinery, and equipment, tea, vehicles, textiles among many others.