India surpasses Brazil as second-worst hit nation by coronavirus

India on April 12, 2021 became the second-worst hit nation in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing Brazil. India with a tally of 1.35 crore coronavirus cases now only stands behind the United States that has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

As per Union Health Ministry, India’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,35,27,717 as of April 12th, which includes 12,01,009 active cases, 1,21,56,529 recoveries and 1,70,179 fatalities.

India has reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by the nation has gone up to 10,45,28,56.

COVID-19 India Tracker

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 1.35 crore includes active cases, deaths, and cured, discharged, migrated.

#CoronaVirusUpdates:



📍Total #COVID19 Cases in India (as on April 12, 2021)



▶️89.86% Cured/Discharged/Migrated (1,21,56,529)

▶️8.88% Active cases (12,01,009)

▶️1.26% Deaths (1,70,179)



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases = Cured/Discharged/Migrated+Active cases+Deaths pic.twitter.com/kJ8yJYq8HV — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 12, 2021

State-wise details of Total Confirmed COVID19 cases

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country. In the past 24 hours, the state has recorded 63,294 new cases. The total caseload of the state is 34,07,245. Followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi is the 6th worst COVID-hit state in the country with 7,25,197 total cases and 10,774 new cases in the past 24 hours.

#CoronaVirusUpdates:



State-wise details of Total Confirmed #COVID19 cases

(till 12 April, 2021, 8 AM)



➡️States with 1-30000 confirmed cases

➡️States with 30001-330000 confirmed cases

➡️States with 330000+ confirmed cases

➡️Total no. of confirmed cases so far pic.twitter.com/XPjA9btxK6 — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 12, 2021

Recovery and Deaths so far

So far, 1.21 crore people have recovered from this infection. The total death toll has reached 1.7 lakh (1,70, 179). Around 904 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 89.16% of the new deaths. Maharashtra reported the greatest number of deaths in the past 24 hours followed by Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand.

Nine States/UTs namely Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, D&D & D&N, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh reported no deaths in the last 24 hours.

#Unite2FightCorona



904 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



Ten States account for 89.16% of the new deaths. pic.twitter.com/bqbx0jwCtB — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 12, 2021

Tika Utsav: India’s Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Tika Utsav began on April 11, 2021. It is a four-day vaccination programme that PM Modi referred to as the ‘beginning of another major war against coronavirus’. Day 1 of the nationwide Tika Utsav registered nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses.

आज से हम सभी, देशभर में टीका उत्सव की शुरुआत कर रहे हैं। कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई के इस चरण में देशवासियों से मेरे चार आग्रह हैं… https://t.co/8zXZ0bqYgl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2021

Today marks day 2 of the ‘Tika Utsav’. India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 10.45 Crores (10,45,28,565) today.

#Unite2FightCorona



Sixteen states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. pic.twitter.com/GUvylJdoff — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 12, 2021

On the global scale, India continues to administer the highest number of daily doses with an average of40 lakh doses (40,55,055) per day.

#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive



India continues to administer highest average doses (40,55,055) per day. pic.twitter.com/y8KEF0zD5O — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 12, 2021

World’s 5 worst-hit nations by coronavirus

The total number of COVID cases globally has reached 136 million with a global death toll of 2.94 million.

As of April 12, 2021, the following countries are the 5 most COVID-19 hit nations in the world.

1. The United States is the worst COVID-hit nation with 31.2 million cases and 555,712 deaths.

2. India is the 2nd worst hit nation with13.5 million cases and 170, 179 death.

3. Brazil comes in on the third spot with 13.4 million cases and 351,334 deaths.

4. France on the 4th spot has recorded 4.9 million cases and 97,956 deaths.

5. Russia on the 5th spot is dealing with 4.6 million cases and 102,986 deaths.