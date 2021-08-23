India to add 100 more earthquake observatories by 2026: Government

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on August 21, 2021, that India will add 100 more observatories by 2026. The minister also informed that the country is going to have 35 more earthquake observatories by the end of this year.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Joint Scientific Assembly of International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA)- International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth’s Interior (IASPEI), the minister said that India has been considered as one of the world’s most disaster-prone areas in terms of landslides, earthquakes, floods, cyclones, and tsunamis and that the government has been taking all the necessary steps to meet these challenges.

The Union Minister further informed that India is going to have 35 more earthquake observatories by the end of 2021 and 100 more such observatories in the next 5 years.

Significance of geology as a recognized science

Jitendra Singh while speaking on the occasion said that the importance of geology as a recognized science of the composition, structure, and process, which govern the Earth, has probably reached its zenith today as human society struggles with the challenges at multiple levels of interactions with Mother Earth.

Joint scientific assembly of IAGA-IASPEI:

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed hope that the joint scientific assembly will act as a catalyst in bringing on board a greater number of practitioners and researchers from a global community to work on the issues that are related to rendering science to society.

He mentioned that it is a fitting environment for the two scientific communities to come together to forward the research in their niche as well as pursue new avenues of cross-disciplinary investigations.

The IASPEI and IAGA have come together to hold a joint assembly in 2021, which is being hosted by the CSIR-NGRI with the support of the Earth Sciences Ministry.

Government to support projects on earth system: Jitendra Singh impressed upon the Central Government’s commitment to support various projects of earth system science in order to quantify the seismic hazard for better land use and urban planning and for creating disaster-resilient infrastructures to reduce risks and ultimately to pave the way to sustainable development. He further added that in the last six and a half decades since Independence, India had only 115 observatories but now with PM Modi at the helm, there is going to be an increase in the number of earthquake observatories in India.

About National Centre for Seismology:

It is an office of India’s Earth Sciences Ministry. The centre monitors earthquakes and conducts seismological research, particularly providing earthquake surveillance and reports to government agencies. It consists of various divisions-