India, US extend their agreement on Triangular Cooperation for global development

India and the United States on July 30, 2021 signed the Second Amendment to the Statement of Guiding Principles (SGP) on Triangular Cooperation for Global Development.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement saying that the second amendment was signed by Abhilasha Joshi, Joint Secretary, Development Partnership Administration-II Division in the External Affairs Ministry and Karen Klimowsky, Acting Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in India.

Significance

The Statement of Guiding Principles (SGP) agreement was signed in November 2014. It underscores the contribution of the India-US partnership to global stability and prosperity.

The principles provide a framework for promoting cooperation between India and the US to meet the developmental aspirations of partner countries, especially the ones in Asia and Africa.

Second Amendment to SGP agreement

•The Second Amendment to the SGP agreement was signed to extend the validity of the Triangular Cooperation agreement for Global Development till 2026.

•The extension of the agreement expands the scope of capacity-building activities undertaken jointly by India and the United States under this framework.

•It also provides a consultative mechanism for joint biannual monitoring and review of activities undertaken under the SGP.

•Under the triangular cooperation agreement, India and the US have agreed to continue to offer capacity-building assistance to partner countries in multiple sectors.

•The focus will mainly be on health, nutrition, agriculture, education and institution building, clean and renewable energy, women empowerment, water, sanitation, disaster preparedness, regional connectivity and trade and investments.

Objective The agreement aims to fulfill the joint commitment of the two nations to work together and utilise their combined capacities to provide demand-driven development partnerships. This agreement will support India’s other ongoing and future development partnerships, capacity building and technical assistance as well with countries across the world.

Background

The agreement was signed just after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first visit to India as a part of the Biden administration. Blinken held talks with his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He also called upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about his fruitful exchanges with the External Affairs Minister and also National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He also expressed a strong commitment to deepen India-US strategic relations in varied sectors including defence, trade and investment, maritime security, science and technology and climate change.

Source: MEA