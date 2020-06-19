India to serve as the President of UNSC in August 2021

India will be serving as president of the power 15 nation UN body for August 2021. India has recently been elected as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. The council presidency has been held by each of the members in turn for one month following the alphabetical order.

As per the office of the United Nations spokesperson, India will have a rotating presidency of the Council for August 2021. It will again preside over a council for a month in 2022.

For a two-year term beginning on January 1, 2021, India, Norway, Mexico, Ireland, and Kenya were elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 17, 2020.

Countries serving as UNSC President:

In January 2021, Tunisia will begin as a President of the United Nations Security Council. It will be followed by a month each for the rest of the year by the United Kingdom, the United States, Vietnam, China, Estonia, France, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Niger.

India selected as a non-permanent member of UNSC:

In unique elections, diplomats and ambassadors from 192 member states cast their ballots in the General Assembly wearing masks and following the strict social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

India, which was the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States, won with 184 votes out of 192 ballots cast.

In 2021, the newly elected members of UNSC, that is India, Kenya, Ireland, Mexico and Norway will sit at the United Nations high table along with the five permanent members- France, Russia, China, US, UK- as well as the non-permanent member- Tunisia, Niger, Estonia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines and Vietnam. The two-year terms of the Dominican Republic, Belgium, Germany, South Africa, and Indonesia will be ending in 2020.

This will be the eight-time that India will sit at the council’s table. India was elected previously for the years 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92 and the most recent in 2011-12