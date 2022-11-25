India wins Vice-Presidency of International Electrotechnical Commission & Chair of SMB

India has won the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Vice Presidency and the Strategic Management Board (SMB) Chair for the 2023-25 term. India’s representative, a member of the Indian National Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and various technical committees of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), was elected by securing over 90 percent of the votes cast by the full members of the IEC during its General Meeting held recently in San Francisco, the US. Vimal Mahendru will be the Vice President of the International Electrotechnical Commission representing India.

India wins the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Vice Presidency & Strategic Management Board (SMB) Chair for the 2023-25 term



India’s representative was elected by securing over 90% of the votes



Why India’s Vice-Presidency is significant?

The Representation of the BIS (India) in policy and governance bodies of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and IEC ensures that Indian viewpoints on important strategic and policy matters are put forth.

It also provides opportunities to align national standardization priorities with International Best practices.

What is International Electrotechnical Commission?

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is an international standards-setting body that publishes international standards for all electrical, electronic, and related technologies.

The Standardisation Management Board is an apex governance body of the IEC which is responsible for technical policy matters.

About Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

BIS is continually expanding its international footprints by working on the growth mantra provided by the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution & Textiles, Piyush Goyal.

Currently, the Bureau of Indian Standards is represented in various policy and governance bodies of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and IEC such as the ISO Council, ISO technical management board, IEC, SMB, IEC Market Strategy Board, and IEC Business Advisory Committee. Etc.

