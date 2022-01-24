India withdraws from AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022, remaining matches cancelled

Women's Asia Cup Football 2022: The Indian women's football team has withdrawn from the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 after several players tested positive for COVID-19. India is the host of the ongoing football tournament.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed that India has withdrawn from the AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022 and that their remaining matches stand cancelled. India withdrew from the tournament after its match against Chinese Taipei was cancelled after the hosts were unable to field 13 players due to COVID-19 cases in the team.

India vs Chinese Taipei match was scheduled to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 23, 2022. While the names of COVID positive players has not been announced yet, a large number of them have tested positive.

We are as disappointed as probably the entire nation would be right now with this unwarranted situation. However, the players' health and well-being are of paramount importance to us & it cannot be compromised under any circumstances.@IndianFootball @afcasiancup #IndianFootball — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 23, 2022

AFC Rules

India was considered to have withdrawn from the Women's Asia Cup 2022 in accordance with Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic’ after it was unable to field 13 players in its match against Chinese Taipei. All India matches now stand cancelled and considered null and void in pursuant to Article 6.5.5 of the Competition Regulations.

All points and goals made in the matches with India will not be taken into consideration while determining the final rankings in the Women's Asia Cup standings in accordance with Article 7.3 of the Competition Regulations.

Further, as per Article 7.4 of the Competition Regulations, the best third-placed Participating Teams among all groups will be determined based on a method set out in Appendix 2 of the AFC Competition Operations Manual.

With India's withdrawal, only three teams - Iran, China PR and Chinese Taipei - will be participating in the Group A of the Women's Asia Cup 2022.

The results of the matches in Group B and C between the first, second, third teams against the fourth-placed team will not be counted to avoid any possible disparity in the final comparison between all third-placed teams with India out of the tournament.

Women's Asia Cup 2022

India had named a 23-member squad for the Women's Asia Cup 2022. This was the Indian football team’s first appearance at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup since 2003. They had finished as the runners-up twice before in 1979 and 1983 and finished third in 1981.

AFC Women's Asia Cup was Indian football's biggest event and it was also the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. India's withdrawal from the tournament also means that it has lost its chance to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

AIFF president Praful Patel tweeted on January 23rd saying that it was unfortunate that this situation was raised. He wrote in his tweet, "Unfortunately, this happened to us despite the best measures put in place, and it is sheer bad luck that it happened to us. Let there be no fingers pointed at any. We need to understand this is a pandemic situation, and no bubble is foolproof around the world,"

He further added saying that the Indian women's football team is heartbroken. He said that he is proud of the great promise the team showed in their first match and is confident that they will prove their mettle in the near future.