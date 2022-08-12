India-made Howitzer Guns to deliver the ceremonial 21-gun salute on Independence Day, Know What are ATAGS Here

India-made ATAGS to fire on Independence Day: The milestone of India’s 75th Independence Day will be marked with India-made Howitzer Guns delivering the ceremonial 21-gun salute on 15th August 2022. As per the official update shared by the Government, the indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System(ATAGS) prototype has been specially developed to mark the occasion and will be installed at the Red Fort. The ceremonial 21 Gun Salute will be delivered by the Made in India Howitzer Guns will deliver the gun salute after Prime Minster Narendra Modi delivers his Independence Day speech.

ATAGS - Flagship of Make in India Campaign

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) has been developed completely indigenously and is a flagship product of PM Modi’s Make in India campaign. The development of ATAGS comes as part of the government’s push to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector with theproduction of arms and ammunition being done in-house in India. The official update also states that the India-made Howitzer Guns which are part of the ATAGS Prototype system will be fired alongside the ‘25 pounder British Guns’ that are traditionally fired until now.

What are ATAGS and Why are they important?

The ATAGS Prototype that will be used as part of Independence Day celebrations has been specially developed by DRDO - Defence Research and Development Organization. As per a report filed by ANI, the Made in India Howitzer Guns are the first ATAGS in the world to have a range of 45 Km. Sangam Sinha, DG (R&M), DRDO said that “It’s self-propelled and can be towed easily. This time it will be included in the 21-Gun salute and will surely be a game changer.”

The development process for an indigenously developed ATAGS started in 2013 as part of the government’s vision to design, develop and manufacture anindigenous 155mm artillery gun, which can replace its foreign counterparts being used by the Indian Army currently. With DRDO leading the development process, the research organization tied up with two private firms i.e., Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Bharat Forge Limited, to manage the production of the indigenously developed ATAGS.

The unique design of the India Made ATAGS has given it the ability to fire the Bimodular charge system (a type of ammunition) in Zone 7 (a maximum range). As per defence experts, currently other ATAGS in the world has this capability. In addition to this, during the redesign process, DRDO experts have also given it an increased chamber capacity of 25 litres, which is again above any other gun system that exists in the world. During the testing process, the guns which were designed to have a range of 45 Km, achieved a range of 48 Km.ATAGS is a 155mm/52 calibre gun which makes it a powerful weapon.

Made in India ATAGS Howitzer Guns - Key Features and Highlights