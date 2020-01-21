Indian Air Force inducts first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft carrying BrahMos missiles

IAF inducts BrahMos-armed Sukhoi-30MKI: The Indian Air Force inducted its first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft which are capable of carrying BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The induction ceremony of the 222 'Tigersharks' fighter squadron was held at Thanjavur airbase. As per a report by ANI, the new squadron inducted by IAF is armed with the 2.5-ton air-launched BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile which is capable of striking targets at a distance of over 300 KM with pinpoint precision.

Key Highlights

Decision to Augment India’s Defences in IOR: The decision to induct Sukhoi-30MKI equipped with BrahMos Missile at Thanjavur airbase in Tamil Nadu is a strategic one, aimed at augmenting India’s position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Many defence experts have termed the move as a direct response to Chinese warships which are frequently sighted and tracked by the Indian Navy in the region.

Equipped with BrahMos Missile: The newly inducted squadron of Sukhoi-30MKI is armed with 2.5 ton air-launched BrahMos Missile. The supersonic cruise missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of 300 KM.

About Su-30 MKI Aircrafts: According to an IAF release, Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft inducted by the IAF is a state-of-the-art all-weather multi-role fighter aircraft capable of undertaking varied air defence, ground attack and maritime missions.

2nd Fighter Squadron in South India: The 222 squadron which is nicknamed Tigersharks, will be the second IAF fighter squadron located in South India. The first one is No 45 nicknamed ‘Flying Daggers’ squadron which is based at Sulur airbase in Tamil Nadu. The Flying Daggers squadron is also equipped with India’s first LCA Tejas Mk.1 fighters.

Induction Ceremony Attended by CDS Bipin Rawat: The 222 'Tigersharks' fighter squadron of BrahMos-armed Sukhoi-30MKI was inducted at Thanjavur airbase in Tamil Nadu on 20th January 2020 - Monday. The induction ceremony was attended by the newly appointed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy at the airbase.

