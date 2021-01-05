Indian Army appoints Major General to head its new Human Rights Cell

The Indian Army has appointed an officer of Major General rank to head its newly created Human Rights Cell which has been formed to give high priority to the observance of conventions and values of Human Rights.

Major General Gautam Chauhan on December 31, 2020, took charge as the first Additional Director General Human Rights in the Army and he will be working under the Vice Chief Lieutenant of Indian Army, General SK Saini. The office of the Human Rights Cell in the Indian Army will look at putting in place a more stringent mechanism to look into Human rights violations.

Objective:

The Human Rights Cell of the Indian Army will be a nodal point for examining any form of human rights violation reports. For enhancing transparency and ensuring that investigative expertise is available, an Indian Police Officer of the rank of SSP/SP will also be taken on deputation.

The post of the first Additional Director General Human Rights is part of the several reforms that have been announced by the Indian Army. While the Indian Police Officer who will also be a part of the cell will not only assist in the legalities and investigations but will also be able to assist the coordination with other organisations, even the Home Ministry if required.

About newly appointed Major General Gautam Chauhan:

Major General Gautam Chauhan earlier served as the Brigadier Operations Logistics at HQ-IDS- Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff. As an infantry officer from Gorkha Rifles, he headed a brigade in the North East region and has also served in the Directorate of Military Operations.

Human Rights Cell in Indian Army:

The Ministry of Defence gave approval to the Human Rights Cell of the Indian Army in August 2019. However, it needed more procedural formalities till it can start working fully headed by an officer of Major Genera Rank directly under the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

As the army serves in various sensitive conflict areas, charges of Human Rights Violations come up often but don’t get attention.

Even though the Indian Army has maintained that it's Human Rights record has been impeccable, such a body, however, will help in looking into charges in a professional manner. It will also be working as an internal watchdog.