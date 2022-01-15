Indian Army Day 2022: Date, Significance and Why Army Day is celebrated on January 15 in India?

Army Day 2022: The Indian Army Day is observed in India every year on January 15 with great zeal. Every year, the day is celebrated by conducting a military parade and various other martial displays at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment. In 2022, India celebrates 74th Indian Army Day highlighting and acknowledging the sacrifices made by the Armed forces of India.

The Indian Army Day celebrates and honour each soldier in the armed forces for their selfless service for the country and the citizens. However, the celebrations for the Indian Army Day 2022, with take place COVID-19 protocols in place as India is currently battling the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Indian Army Day 2022, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari paid tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

WATCH | Chief of Armed Forces - General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) pay obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day. pic.twitter.com/NTre9b7lcH — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Indian Army Day 2022 Date

The Indian Army Day in India is observed every year on January 15 to honour the selfless sacrifices made by the Armed Forces.

Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety. pic.twitter.com/UwvmbVD1hq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

Why Army Day is celebrated on January 15 in India?

The Brit Indian Army was founded on April 1, 1895, within the British Administration and at the time it was known as the British Indian Army.

After India gained its independence on August 15, 1947, it was not until January 15, 1949, that the country received its first-ever Indian Chief. In 1949, Lt Gen KM Cariappa succeeded General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, as the Commander-in-Chief- of the Indian Armed Forces.

Indian Army Day 2022 Significance

In 1949 as Lt Gen KM Cariappa became the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the handover of the authority of the armed forces from Britishers to India was seen as a watershed moment in Indian History. The Indian Army Day also marks to pay tributes to the Indian troops who have sacrificed themselves for the country.

How Indian Army Day is celebrated?

The Indian Army Day was recognized to pay tributes to the martyred Indian Army personnel at the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ at the New Delhi’s India Gate.

After the tribute Army Day, a parade with the military demonstrations is organized highlighting the Indian Army’s modern achievements and technologies. On Indian Army Day, bravery honours such as Sena Medals and Division Credentials, are also presented.