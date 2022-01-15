JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Indian Army Day 2022: Date, Significance and Why Army Day is celebrated on January 15 in India?

Happy Army Day 2022: The Indian Army Day is observed in India every year on January 15 with great zeal. In 2022, India celebrates 74th Indian Army Day highlighting and acknowledging the sacrifices made by the Armed forces of India. The Army Day was recognized to pay tributes to the martyred Indian Army personnel at the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ at the New Delhi’s India Gate.

Created On: Jan 15, 2022 12:43 IST
Indian Army Day 2022
Indian Army Day 2022

Army Day 2022: The Indian Army Day is observed in India every year on January 15 with great zeal. Every year, the day is celebrated by conducting a military parade and various other martial displays at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment. In 2022, India celebrates 74th Indian Army Day highlighting and acknowledging the sacrifices made by the Armed forces of India.

The Indian Army Day celebrates and honour each soldier in the armed forces for their selfless service for the country and the citizens. However, the celebrations for the Indian Army Day 2022, with take place COVID-19 protocols in place as India is currently battling the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Indian Army Day 2022, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari paid tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Indian Army Day 2022 Date

The Indian Army Day in India is observed every year on January 15 to honour the selfless sacrifices made by the Armed Forces.

Why Army Day is celebrated on January 15 in India?

The Brit Indian Army was founded on April 1, 1895, within the British Administration and at the time it was known as the British Indian Army.

After India gained its independence on August 15, 1947, it was not until January 15, 1949, that the country received its first-ever Indian Chief. In 1949, Lt Gen KM Cariappa succeeded General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, as the Commander-in-Chief- of the Indian Armed Forces.

Indian Army Day 2022 Significance

In 1949 as Lt Gen KM Cariappa became the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the handover of the authority of the armed forces from Britishers to India was seen as a watershed moment in Indian History. The Indian Army Day also marks to pay tributes to the Indian troops who have sacrificed themselves for the country.

How Indian Army Day is celebrated?

The Indian Army Day was recognized to pay tributes to the martyred Indian Army personnel at the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ at the New Delhi’s India Gate.

After the tribute Army Day, a parade with the military demonstrations is organized highlighting the Indian Army’s modern achievements and technologies. On Indian Army Day, bravery honours such as Sena Medals and Division Credentials, are also presented.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all