Indian Army launches first Green Solar Energy Plant in Sikkim

The Indian Army on April 30, 2021, launched the first Green Solar Energy plant in North Sikkim to harness renewable energy for its troops.

The Green Solar Energy plant with a capacity of 56 KVA, at an altitude of 16,000 ft, will use vanadium-based battery technology.

P Khongsai, the Public Relation Officer (Defence), Guwahati, informed that the project has been accomplished in collaboration with IIT, Mumbai.

A team of faculty from IIT, Mumbai, led by Prof Prakash Ghosh and troops, finished the project against extreme climatic conditions.

More green projects by the Indian Army

The Indian Army launched a solar plant at Jalandhar Cantonment as a part of the ‘Go Green’ initiative. They chose World Earth Day to launch the plant.

The project comprises 3,176 indigenous solar panels that produce 1 MW of solar energy. It serves the military hospital in the cantonment area.

About Vanadium

Vanadium, in India, was first found in January 2021 in Arunachal Pradesh.

India currently consumes 4 per cent of Vanadium in the world. China is the largest producer of Vanadium.

Vanadium, a transitional metal and a good conductor of heat and electricity, is used to strengthen steel, make nuclear reactors, space vehicles, steel alloys, and create renewable sources of energy.