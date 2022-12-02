Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III squadron commissioned

ALH Helicopter: An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III squadron has been commissioned in Chennai. It will provide a major fillip to the abilities of CG in security-sensitive waters off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh region. As per the Ministry of Defence, the commissioning of 840 sqn (CG) is indicative of the leap towards self-reliance in the field of helicopter manufacturing, in line with the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The ALH Mk-III helicopters are indigenously developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

In a major boost to further strengthening Coast Guard Region East, an Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III squadron, was commissioned by maritime force’s chief VS Pathania at Indian Coast Guard Air Station, Chennai today pic.twitter.com/CZ1y7W7wnC — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

ALH Mk-III helicopters: Key Points

1. The Advanced Light Helicopters, indigenously manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, feature state-of-the-art equipment, including an advanced radar as well as electro-optical sensors, Shakti engines, full glass cockpit, high-intensity searchlight, advanced communications systems, automatic identification system as well as the research and rescue homer.

2. This feature enables the helicopter to undertake maritime reconnaissance as well as carry out search and rescue at extended ranges while operating from ships, both by day and night.

3. The aircraft also has the ability to switch roles from an offensive platform with a heavy machine gun to that of a benign one carrying a medical intensive care unit to facilitate the transfer of critically ill patients.

ALH Mk-III in Indian Coast Guard

A total of 16 ALH Mk-III aircraft have been inducted into the Indian Coast Guard in a phased manner and four of these aircraft are positioned in Chennai.

Since its induction, the Indian Ari Force squadron has flown over 430 hours and has also conducted numerous operational missions.

What is Advanced Light Helicopter?

Advanced Light Helicopter is an indigenously developed utility aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with a twin engine. The helicopter first flew in 1992, however, its development was prolonged because of multiple factors including the Indian Army’s requirement for design changes, budget restrictions, and sanctions placed on India following the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

