Indian Navy receives ninth P-8I surveillance aircraft from Boeing

Nov 19, 2020 11:51 IST

In a major boost to the Indian Navy's warfare capabilities, the ninth Boeing P-8I surveillance plane was delivered to it from the US at its naval airbase in Goa on November 18, 2020. 

The P-8I surveillance plane delivered recently to the Indian Navy is the first of the four additional planes, which were ordered by India from Boeing after the completion of the initial order for eight aircraft.

What is P-8I surveillance aircraft?

The P-8I surveillance aircraft is a variant of Boeing's P-8A Poseidon aircraft, which it had developed as a replacement to the US Navy's aging P-3 fleet. 

Significance 

The ninth P-8I surveillance aircraft is the first to be delivered under a contract for four additional aircraft that the Union Ministry of Defence had placed in 2016. The first contract worth USD 2.1 billion for initial eight aircraft had concluded on January 1, 2009.  

The Indian Navy was the first and largest international customer for the P-8 aircraft, Boeing said in a statement. It added saying that it remains committed to supporting the modernisation and mission readiness of India’s defence forces.

Key Highlights

The Indian Navy recently completed seven years of operating the P-8I surveillance fleet. The patrol aircraft have already surpassed 25,000 flight hours since induction in 2013. 

The Indian Navy has eight such aircraft in service and they were deployed for surveillance and intelligence gathering over the Himalayan region during the ongoing stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

The aircraft were also used for surveillance during the Chinese incursions during the 2017 Dokalam standoff in the north-east.

The aircraft have also been deployed to assist during disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

P-8I surveillance aircraft: Why is it important for India?

The P-8I surveillance plane boasts of exceptional maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. The aircraft's versatility and operational readiness have proven to be an important asset to the Indian Navy. 

The P-8I aircraft is equipped for intelligence, surveillance, anti-surface warfare, long-range anti-submarine warfare and reconnaissance in support of the broad area, maritime and littoral operations.

Its communication suit and sensor suite comprises indigenous equipment developed by defence PSUs and private manufacturers.

The aircraft has high speed and high endurance of about 10 hours. It is capable of thrusting a punitive response and maintaining a watch over India's immediate and extended areas of interest.

