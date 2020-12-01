Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos Cruise Missile

Indian Navy on December 1, 2020, successfully test-fired the naval-version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Bay of Bengal. As per the officials, the test-fire was part of a series of trials that are being carried out by the three defence services of India.

Similar test-firing of BrahMos missile was conducted by the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea in October 2020. The test-fire of BrahMos conducted on December 1 was successful as per the Naval official.

BrahMos Aerospace is an India-Russian collaboration. It produces a supersonic cruise missile that can be launched successfully from aircraft, ships, submarines, or land platforms.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is also the fastest operating system in the world in its class. DRDO has recently extended the missile system’s range from the existing 298 km to 450 km.

Successful test-fire of BrahMos Cruise Missile:

The anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of 300 km had successfully hit its target ship in a test-fire.

The target for the missile was set near the Car Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal. The missile which has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation-DRDO was launched by the INS Ranvijay of the Indian Navy.

Other test-fires done by India:

• In November 2020, a land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory and the test-fire was successful. The range of the land-attack version of the BrahMos missile has also been extended to 400 km which was earlier 290 km.

• India also test-fired an anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 which can be inducted into service by 2022.

• On October 30, 2020, the Indian Air Force test-fired the air-launched version of the BrahMos Missile from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal.

• The Indian-Air Force has also been integrating the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets that have been aimed at bolstering the overall combat capability of the force.