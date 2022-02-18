INS Visakhapatnam test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Indian Naval warship INS Visakhapatnam test-fired naval variant of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the western seaboard on February 18, 2022.

The warship has now reached Visakhapatnam to participate in the President's Fleet Review on February 21, 2022.

INS Visakhapatnam is the Indian Navy’s newest indigenously built stealth guided-missile destroyer.

BrahMos Supersonic Missile

BrahMos missile system is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships. It has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed that will be used by the submarines of India.

The underwater version of the missile system will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

BrahMos Missile Tests • India had successfully test-fired a new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha on January 20, 2022. • Prior to that, the Indian Navy had successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam warship on January 11, 2022. The missile had hit the target with pinpoint accuracy. • Before this, India had test-fired an air version of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile on December 8, 2021. The missile test was carried out from the integrated test range of Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. • The Indian Air Force had also successfully test-fired an air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft on October 30, 2020. The IAF is integrating the BrahMos missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets.

Background

The BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile is a multi-platform missile that can be launched from different platforms including ground, air and sea. It has been deployed in all three arms of the Indian Armed Forces- Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

The Brahmos supersonic cruise missile is produced by BrahMos Aerospace which is a joint venture between India and Russia.

The missiles have been deployed by India at strategic locations along India's border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.