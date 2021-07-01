Indian-origin Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest-ever Chess Grandmaster in history

Abhimanyu Mishra, a 12-years old Indian-origin boy, became the youngest ever Grandmaster in Chess on June 30, 2021. Abhimanyu, from New Jersey, broke the record of 12 years and 7 months set by GM Sergey Karjakin in 2002.

Abhimanyu Mishra at the age of 12 years, 4 months, and 25 days picked up his third GM norm in Budapest after having already crossed the 2500 Elo rating barrier. He achieved the feat at the Vezerkepzo Grandmaster mix tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

Abhimanyu secured a performance rating higher than 2600 over nine rounds, which also constitutes a GM norm. Having stayed in Budapest, he won his first GM norm in the April Vezerkepzo tournament and the second at the May 2021 First Saturday tournament.

Congratulations to 12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra for setting the new world record! @ChessMishra becomes the youngest grandmaster in history, earning his final norm at the tender age of 12 years, 4 months and 25 days.



📷: Mishra in 2019, by D. Llada

Abhimanyu Mishra: Breaking records

Abhimanyu, notably, had earlier broken the record of India’s R Praggnanandhaa to become the youngest ever International Master.

Abhimanyu had won the title when he was just 10 years, 9 months, and 20 days old in 2019, going past Praggnanandhaa who was 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days old when he clinched the International Master title.

Breaking Karjakin’s record of 19 years:

On August 12, 2002, Sergey Karjakin had secured the Grandmaster Title at the age of 12 years and 7 months, becomes the youngest ever Grandmaster.

With Abhimanyu breaking his record, Karjakin stated that he was a little dejected on the record being broken but accepted that 20 years is a long time for the record not to be broken.

Karjakin wished Abhimanyu the best and assured that it will be a nice start to his big career.

About Grandmaster (Chess):

Grandmaster is a title which is awarded to the chess players by the World Chess Organisation FIDE.

Apart from the World Champion, Grandmaster is the highest title a Chess player can attain. The abbreviation IGM for the International Grandmaster is also sometimes used.