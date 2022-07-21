Indian Passport Visa Free Countries 2022: Indian Passport Holders can visit these 60 countries visa free- Check Full List

Indian Passport Visa Free Countries 2022: Indian Passport holders can visit 60 countries across the world without the requirement of visa. India has been ranked 87th in the Henley Passport Index 2022 with visa free access to 60 countries. Indian passport's value has though slipped from 85th position to 87th in the index.

India had suspended international travel after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The ban was lifted this year in March after almost two years. Though India had signed bubble agreements with several countries to facilitate smooth to and fro travel.

Japan's passport is the world's most powerful passport with visa free access to 193 nations, followed by Singapore and South Korea, whose passports will give the holders visa free access to 192 nations, as per Henley Passport Index 2022.

Afghanistan is ranked at the bottom at the 112 position with visa free access to just 27 countries, Iraq is ranked second to the bottom at 111 position and Syria has the third-least powerful passport in the world. Pakistan has the fourth least powerful passport with visa free access to just 32 nations.

What Does Visa Free mean?

Visa free travel means that you don't need to obtain a visa with your passport to travel to that particular country.

What are the benefits of visa free travel?

The benefits of visa free travel include-

-Visa-free access to a country

-Not filling lengthy visa application forms to gain entry

-No requirements for additional documentation

1. Cook Islands

2. Fiji

3. Marshall Islands

4. Micronesia

5. Niue

6. Palau Islands

7. Samoa

8. Tuvalu

9. Vanuatu

10. Iran

11. Jordan

12. Oman

13. Qatar

14. Albania

15. Serbia

16. Barbados

17. British Virgin Islands

18. Dominica

19. Grenada

20. Haiti

21. Jamaica

22. Montserrat

23. St. Kitts and Nevis

24. St. Lucia

25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

26. Trinidad and Tobago

27. Bhutan

28. Cambodia

29. Indonesia

30. Laos

31. Macao (SAR China)

32. Maldives

33. Myanmar

34. Nepal

35. Sri Lanka

36. Thailand

37. Timor-Leste

38. Bolivia

39. El Salvador

40. Botswana

41. Burundi

42. Cape Verde Islands

43. Comoro Islands

44. Ethiopia

45. Gabon

46. Guinea-Bissau

47. Madagascar

48. Mauritania

49. Mauritius

50. Mozambique

51. Rwanda

52. Senegal

53. Seychelles

54. Sierra Leone

55. Somalia

56. Tanzania

57. Togo

58. Tunisia

59. Uganda

60. Zimbabwe

