Indian Passport Visa Free Countries 2022: Indian Passport Holders can visit these 60 countries visa free- Check Full List

Indian Passport Visa Free Countries 2022: Indian passport holders can visit 60 countries without the need of getting a visa. Check full list of these 60 countries here.
Indian Passport Visa Free Countries 2022: Indian Passport holders can visit 60 countries across the world without the requirement of visa. India has been ranked 87th in the Henley Passport Index 2022 with visa free access to 60 countries. Indian passport's value has though slipped from 85th position to 87th in the index.
India had suspended international travel after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The ban was lifted this year in March after almost two years. Though India had signed bubble agreements with several countries to facilitate smooth to and fro travel.
Japan's passport is the world's most powerful passport with visa free access to 193 nations, followed by Singapore and South Korea, whose passports will give the holders visa free access to 192 nations, as per Henley Passport Index 2022.
Afghanistan is ranked at the bottom at the 112 position with visa free access to just 27 countries, Iraq is ranked second to the bottom at 111 position and Syria has the third-least powerful passport in the world. Pakistan has the fourth least powerful passport with visa free access to just 32 nations.
What Does Visa Free mean?
Visa free travel means that you don't need to obtain a visa with your passport to travel to that particular country.
What are the benefits of visa free travel?
The benefits of visa free travel include-
-Visa-free access to a country
-Not filling lengthy visa application forms to gain entry
-No requirements for additional documentation
Indian Passport Visa Free Countries 2022: Check list of 60 visa free countries for Indian passport
1. Cook Islands
2. Fiji
3. Marshall Islands
4. Micronesia
5. Niue
6. Palau Islands
7. Samoa
8. Tuvalu
9. Vanuatu
10. Iran
11. Jordan
12. Oman
13. Qatar
14. Albania
15. Serbia
16. Barbados
17. British Virgin Islands
18. Dominica
19. Grenada
20. Haiti
21. Jamaica
22. Montserrat
23. St. Kitts and Nevis
24. St. Lucia
25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
26. Trinidad and Tobago
27. Bhutan
28. Cambodia
29. Indonesia
30. Laos
31. Macao (SAR China)
32. Maldives
33. Myanmar
34. Nepal
35. Sri Lanka
36. Thailand
37. Timor-Leste
38. Bolivia
39. El Salvador
40. Botswana
41. Burundi
42. Cape Verde Islands
43. Comoro Islands
44. Ethiopia
45. Gabon
46. Guinea-Bissau
47. Madagascar
48. Mauritania
49. Mauritius
50. Mozambique
51. Rwanda
52. Senegal
53. Seychelles
54. Sierra Leone
55. Somalia
56. Tanzania
57. Togo
58. Tunisia
59. Uganda
60. Zimbabwe
