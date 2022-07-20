Henley Passport Index 2022: Japan has world's most powerful passport, India ranked at 87- Check Full List

Henley Passport Index 2022: Japan has the world's most powerful passport, followed by Singapore and South Korea, as per Henley Passport Index 2022. The holder of Japanese passport will get visa-free access to 193 countries. India has slipped from 85th place to the 87th with visa-free access to 60 countries.

The Henley Passport Index has released the list of the World’s Most Powerful Passports 2022, which ranks world's 199 passports according to the number of countries the holders can get visa free access. While Japan is ranked at the top of the list, Afghanistan is ranked at the bottom at 112 position with visa-free access to just 27 countries.

Among India's neighbours, China's passport is ranked at 69th spot with visa-free access to 80 countries, Bhutan is at 93rd place, Myanmar is at 99th place, Sri Lanka is at 103rd spot, Bangladesh is at 104th place and Pakistan is at 109th position. Pakistan has the fourth worst passport in the world after Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

The United States has the 7th most powerful passport in the world, Australia has the 8th most powerful passport, UK and France has the 6th most powerful, Italy has fourth most powerful passport, while Germany and Spain have the third most powerful passports in the world. Russia is ranked at the 50th place with visa-free access to 119 countries.

READ ALSO: James Webb Space Telescope permanently damaged by asteroid?

Henley Passport Index 2022: Check List of 15 Most Powerful Passports 2022

Rank Country Access 1 Japan 193 2 Singapore 192 2 South Korea 192 3 Germany 190 3 Spain 190 4 Finland 189 4 Italy 189 4 Luxembourg 189 5 Austria 188 5 Denmark 188 5 Netherlands 188 5 Sweden 188 6 France 187 6 Ireland 187 6 Portugal 187 6 United Kingdom 187 7 Belgium 186 7 New Zealand 186 7 Norway 186 7 Switzerland 186 7 United States 186 8 Australia 185 8 Canada 185 8 Szech Republic 185 8 Greece 185 8 Malta 185 9 Hungary 183 10 Lithuania 182 10 Poland 182 10 Slovakia 182 11 Estonia 181 11 Latvia 181 11 Slovenia 181 12 Iceland 180 13 Malaysia 179 14 Liechtenstein 178 15 Cyprus 176 15 United Arab Emirates 176

What is rank of India in the Henley Passport Index 2022?

India's current rank in the Henley Passport Index 2022 is 87th among 199 passports with visa free access to 60 countries.

What are the 10 most powerful passwords 2022?

The 10 most powerful passwords in the world belong to Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Spain, Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Austria and Denmark.

Which passport is the strongest 2022?

Japan's passport is the world's most powerful passport with visa-free access to 193 countries.

What are the top 5 most powerful passports?

The top 5 most powerful passports in the world belong to Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Spain. While the holder of Japan's passport can access 193 countries visa-free, the holders of Singapore and South Korea's passports can get visa-free access to 192 countries and German and Spanish passports will allow visa-free travel to 190 countries across the world.

READ ALSO: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as new Sri Lankan President