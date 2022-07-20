Henley Passport Index 2022: Japan has world's most powerful passport, India ranked at 87- Check Full List

Henley Passport Index 2022: India has slipped from 85th place to the 87th with visa-free access to 60 countries. China's passport is ranked at 69th spot, Myanmar is at 99th place, Sri Lanka at 103rd spot, Bangladesh at 104th place and Pakistan at 109th place.  

Henley Passport Index 2022: Japan has the world's most powerful passport, followed by Singapore and South Korea, as per Henley Passport Index 2022. The holder of Japanese passport will get visa-free access to 193 countries. India has slipped from 85th place to the 87th with visa-free access to 60 countries. 

The Henley Passport Index has released the list of the World’s Most Powerful Passports 2022, which ranks world's 199 passports according to the number of countries the holders can get visa free access. While Japan is ranked at the top of the list, Afghanistan is ranked at the bottom at 112 position with visa-free access to just 27 countries. 

Among India's neighbours, China's passport is ranked at 69th spot with visa-free access to 80 countries, Bhutan is at 93rd place, Myanmar is at 99th place, Sri Lanka is at 103rd spot, Bangladesh is at 104th place and Pakistan is at 109th position. Pakistan has the fourth worst passport in the world after Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. 

The United States has the 7th most powerful passport in the world, Australia has the 8th most powerful passport, UK and France has the 6th most powerful, Italy has fourth most powerful passport, while Germany and Spain have the third most powerful passports in the world. Russia is ranked at the 50th place with visa-free access to 119 countries.

Henley Passport Index 2022: Check List of  15 Most Powerful Passports 2022

Rank

Country

Access

1

Japan

193

2

Singapore

192

2

South Korea

192

3

Germany

190

3

Spain

190

4

Finland

189

4

Italy

189

4

Luxembourg

189

5

Austria

188

5

Denmark

188

5

Netherlands

188

5

Sweden

188

6

France

187

6

Ireland

187

6

Portugal

187

6

United Kingdom

187

7

Belgium

186

7

New Zealand

186

7

Norway

186

7

Switzerland

186

7

United States

186

8

Australia

185

8

Canada

185

8

Szech Republic

185

8

Greece

185

8

Malta

185

9

Hungary

183

10

Lithuania

182

10

Poland

182

10

Slovakia

182

11

Estonia

181

11

Latvia

181

11

Slovenia

181

12

Iceland

180

13

Malaysia

179

14

Liechtenstein

178

15

Cyprus

176

15

United Arab Emirates

176

What is rank of India in the Henley Passport Index 2022?

India's current rank in the Henley Passport Index 2022 is 87th among 199 passports with visa free access to 60 countries. 

What are the 10 most powerful passwords 2022?

The 10 most powerful passwords in the world belong to Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Spain, Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Austria and Denmark.

Which passport is the strongest 2022?

Japan's passport is the world's most powerful passport with visa-free access to 193 countries.

What are the top 5 most powerful passports?

The top 5 most powerful passports in the world belong to Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Spain. While the holder of Japan's passport can access 193 countries visa-free, the holders of Singapore and South Korea's passports can get visa-free access to 192 countries and German and Spanish passports will allow visa-free travel to 190 countries across the world. 

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

