Sri Lanka President Election 2022: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as new Sri Lankan President

Sri Lanka President Election 2022: The six-time Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new Sri Lankan President on July 20, 2022. Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as acting President of Sri Lanka on July 15 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted his resignation from the post.

Wickremesinghe was elected as the new Sri Lankan President after receiving 134 votes in the 225-member parliament, while his competitor SLPP parliamentarian Dullas Alahaperuma received 82 votes and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake received three votes.

"The country is in a very difficult situation, we have big challenges ahead" said the newly appointed President. "Our divisions are now over," he added.

Sri Lanka's parliament had held a voting for Sri Lanka President 2022 on July 20, 2022 to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had fled abroad after his palace was stormed by angry protesters.

Protesters have begun gathering outside the Presidential Secretariat after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as Sri Lanka President

Sri Lanka Presidential Candidates 2022

There were three candidates in the final race for Sri Lanka President 2022. The 73-year-old Ranil Wickremesinghe surpassed the other two candidates to win Sri Lanka Presidential Elections 2022.

The other two candidates included Former Sri Lanka Education Minister Dullas Alahapperuma and People's Liberation Front leader Anura Dissanayake.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was the clear frontrunner as he had the formal backing of the leadership of Sri Lanka's largest party, SLPP.

Sri Lanka's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew his candidature from the presidential race and extended his support to Dullas Alahapperuma for the top post.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the interim President of Sri Lanka on July 15, 2022.

He was sworn in as the acting president till the conclusion of the election process of new President by the Parliament.

This came after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally submitted his resignation after fleeing the nation amid massive protests and storming of the presidential palace.

