PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Sworn in as Interim President of Sri Lanka, New President to be Elected soon

Sri Lanka Acting President: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the Acting President of Sri Lanka. He was administered the oath of the office by Sri Lankan Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya on July 15, 2022.

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as an interim President till the conclusion of the process of electing a new President by Parliament.This comes after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally submitted his resignation from the position. Sri Lankan Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed on July 15 that Rajapaksa's resignation as President has been accepted.

#WATCH | Yes resignation has been accepted, legal process will follow...Members will be invited tomorrow (to elect a President): Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation pic.twitter.com/jLomNW64Cq — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

#WATCH | Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Acting-President a short while ago by Sri Lankan Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya#SriLanka pic.twitter.com/odjNmfd4cf — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

Sri Lankan Minister Gevindu Kumaratunga said that they have decided on a schedule to select the next President. "After receiving the nominations, a new President will be decided upon on Wednesday after voting," he said.

Sri Lanka | We've decided on a schedule to select the next President. After receiving the nominations, a new President will be decided upon on Wednesday after voting: Gevindu Kumaratunga, MP, SLPP pic.twitter.com/g6ySWHFIWm — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

When will the new Sri Lankan President be elected?

The Sri Lankan Prliament Speaker said that the presidential election process is expected to be concluded speedily within a short period of seven days.

What is the process of election of new Sri Lankan President?

The Speaker stated that he has invited the members of Parliament to come tomorrow and will cast their votes for the next President. The new Sri Lankan President will be elected as per the provisions of the Special Provisions Act No. 2 of 1981 and Article 40 of the Constitution. Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker said that the key aim is to complete the election procedure successfully and speedily.

The speaker has requested cooperation from the party leaders, state officials, and security forces for this democratic process. He also appealed to the citizens of the country to create a peaceful environment that will allow all members of Parliament to attend Parliament freely and act according to their conscience.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa on private visit, not asked for asylum: Singapore Ministry

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed recently that former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit and that he has not sought for asylum and will not be granted.

The former Sri Lankan President had flown to Singapore after staying a night in Maldives aboard Saudi Airlines Flight on Julu 14, 2022.

He has his wife are expected to stay in Singapore and not travel further to the Middle East. They were expected to travel further to Jeddah earlier.

Rajapaksa was forced to leave his Presidential Palace after thousands of protestors stormed the building on July 9.

