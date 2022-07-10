Sri Lanka Political Crisis: Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns, President Gotabaya to resign on July 13th

Sri Lanka Political Crisis: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his resignation as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on July 9, 2022 amid massive protests. He had summoned an emergency party leaders meeting earlier to discuss the situation and come to a swift resolution.

The Sri Lankan PM tweeted saying, "To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister."

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is also expected to resign on July 13th. He reportedly fled the presidential palace in Colombo after protestors stormed the premises. Viral videos show protestors breaking inside the presidential palace, vandalising the place and taking a dip in the pool. The scene is quite similar to the US Capital riots when protestors had stormed the building and vandalised it.

The protestors also set fire to the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. The Prime Minister had earlier requested both the security forces and the protesters to act with restraint to prevent any violence and ensure the safety of the public. The protestors had gathered in large numbers outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo amid ongoing economic turmoil.

Where is Sri Lankan President?

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapakse was moved elsewhere when the presidential palace was surrounded by protestors. There are reports of VIP vehicles seen speeding on the Colombo-Negombo highway towards the Airport. It is not clear where the President is currently.

Who will lead Sri Lanka now?

The Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker is expected to act as the President for a maximum of 30 days. An all-party government is expected to be appointed in a few days and an MP might be elected as the new President for the remaining term.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had requested the Speaker to summon the Parliament before stepping down from his position.

Sri Lankan PM House Burnt

Sri Lankan protesters broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) fire brigade said they were informed about the Sri Lankan PM House fire but its teams were unable to reach the location due to the unrest.

This came just hours after they stormed into the compound of the Presidential Palace and tore through the security cordons and romped the place angered by the unprecedented economic crisis in the country. Several journalists were also attacked by the security forces after which more protestors gathered in the area.

What has triggered the latest protests?

The massive protests have been triggered by the worsening economic situation in the country. There have been reports of several confrontations between people and police personnel and security forces over the last few weeks at the fuel stations where thousands of people lined up in queues for hours and sometimes days.

The Sri Lankan police have used tear gas and water cannon at times that were unnecessary or disproportionate. The Sri Lankan armed forces have also fired live ammunition.

This comes as the country is reeling under the worst economic crisis it has seen since gaining independence in 1948. This comes after successive waves of COVID-19, reduced agricultural production, lack of foreign exchange reserves and local currency depreciation that has led to massive fuel and food crisis.