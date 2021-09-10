Indian Railways IROAF: Railways shut alternate fuels wing, says no impact on any on-going project

The Indian Railways has issued an order on September 7, 2021, to shut down the Indian Railways Organization of Alternate Fuel (IROAF). The decision came barely a month after IROAF, a green fuel vertical of the Railways, invited bids for the hydrogen fuel cell-based technology for trains.

The Railways, however, has said that decision of shutting down the alternate fuel wing will not impact the ongoing projects or the contracts in any way.

The official order stated, “The Railways Ministry has decided to shut down the Indian Railways Organisation for alternate fuels with effect from September 7, 2021”. It added that it is only the administrative change and projects will be executed as usual.

IROAF work transferred to Northern Railways:

The official order by the Ministry of Railways has mentioned that the work of IROAF will be transferred to the Northern Railways and the Railway Board.

The solar power rolling stock or the Alternate Fuel Electrical Directorate of the organization will be transferred to the Railway Board. Its existing contracts or the tenders, if any, about solar power will now be handled by the Northern Railway.

What was IROAF? The Indian Railways Organisation of Alternate Fuels (IROAF) was an enterprise that was exclusively formed to promote green energy by introducing alternative energy, fuel-efficient, and emission-control technologies across the Indian Railway network. In the past, IROAF had experimented with bio-diesel, CNG-fuelled engines, etc. The organization had also been working on the solar-powered trains as well as in tandem with the plans of the BJP government to reduce carbon emission through the adoption of renewable sources of energy by 2022. However, except for the minor projects and the showcase installations, the Indian Railways has not yet aligned itself with the targets of 2022.

IROAF plans towards Green Railways:

• In keeping with its mission, the Indian Railways Organisation of Alternate Fuels (IROAF) had invited bids in August 2021 for the Hydrogen-fuel cell-based trains in order to start the concept of hydrogen mobility in India.

• Two-diesel electric multiple units and two-hybrid locos were also planned for the conversion to hydrogen fuel cell power movement leading to savings of Rs. 2.3 crores manually.

• IROAF was also working on the research and development of the projects related to the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). It was a substitute for high-speed diesel to create a clean environment and reduce the cost of transportation.

• The organization was also focusing on eco-friendly technologies in the production, operation, and maintenance of assets in the Indian Railways.

Solar trains by IROAF:

Four years ago, India’s first solar-powered train was launched. The entire electrical needs of the train such as fans, lights, and other systems were met by power generated by solar panels fitted atop coaches of a DEMU.

The then Railway Minister, while launching the technology developed by IROAF, had said that it was a path-breaking leap towards making the Indian Railways environment friendly.

Shutting down of IROAF

The move of closing IROAF has come at a time when the trade unions have been protesting the monetization policy of the Central Government.

N.Kanniah, the President of All India Railwaymen Federation said that the government has no moral right to monetize the assets of the Indian Railways and other PSUs. The abrupt shutting of IROAF has also ranked certain sections of the Railway bureaucracy on concerns whether the future of other organizations is also uncertain.