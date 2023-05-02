ASEAN Maritime Exercise 2023 Harbour Phase Starting Today, Two Defence Warships Landed in Singapore

ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise 2023 starts off today i.e. May 02 and is scheduled to conclude on May 04, 2023. This 7-day event will be hosted at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base. Moreover, two giants of the Indian Navy namely INS Satpura and INS Delhi have been launched and reached the location on May 01 for the inaugural event.

There will be two different phases of the ASEAN naval drill. The Harbour Phase is to be conducted between May 02-04 whereas the next Sea Phase will be held from May 07 to May 08, 2023. Indigenously developed INS Satpura and INS Delhi are equipped with modernistic weapons and sensory systems, as proclaimed by the Defence Ministry.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

ASEAN is a political and economic amalgamation that includes membership of 10 states. This intergovernmental group came into existence in the year 1967. The main objective of creating this organisation is to upswing the economies across the world.

The members of this ASEAN federation are Indonesia, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. The first summit meeting of the ASEAN union was hosted in 1976 on Indonesia’s most prominent island Bali.

The group targets expanding economies and also enhancing political ties between the member states. Not only economic but naval or military, security, socio-cultural and educational aspects will also be strengthened with this accord.

Purpose of ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise

The nautical program has been initiated not only for improving military interactions but sea networking between various participating naval officers who will also have the chance to work together. It will be functional in the South China Sea while the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh reached onboard at Singapore on May 01, 2023 (Monday).

The main aim is to build intergovernmental military partnerships and at the same time also focus on boosting the overall development between nations. The navies are deployed for the smooth functioning of the maritime mission.

Furthermore, this will stimulate alliances and collaborations among the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other Asian countries around the world. According to the latest reports, two warships of the Indian Navy will also engage in Singapore’s International Maritime Defence Exhibition as well as International Maritime Security Conferences.

About INS Satpura & INS Delhi

Rear Admiral onboarding INS Satpura and INS Delhi undertook the mission as they arrived at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base. They took this journey in order to participate in the inauguration session of the ASEAN-2023.

By launching the AIME mission 2023, the Indian Navy and ASEAN navies will get an opportunity to organise consistent functioning in the maritime domain and will also be working closely. INS Delhi is India’s leading missile destroyer of the Indian Navy and this is among the top-class warships ever designed across the globe.

Additionally, INS Satpura is a Shivalik-class vehicle that was developed to carry out the operations of the Indian Navy. Both of these Visakhapatnam-based frigates are giants of the Eastern Fleet and were created within India. They are operated under the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

of the Indian Navy. Both of these Visakhapatnam-based frigates are giants of the Eastern Fleet and were created within India. They are operated under the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

India Among ASEAN Dialogue Partners

ASEAN community’s key strategic dialogue partners involve several nations China, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, the European Union, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United States and the Russian Federation.

Australia was the first dialogue partner of this official summit while India becomes the 4th ASEAN entity. China has been actively capturing the South China Sea with its military troops for the past few years.

Also Read: Alan Rickman of ‘Harry Potter’ Holds a Special Place in Hollywood, Google Doodle Commemorates his Multifaceted Roles