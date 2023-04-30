Alan Rickman of ‘Harry Potter’ Holds a Special Place in Hollywood, Google Doodle Commemorates his Multifaceted Roles

Alan Rickman, an internationally acclaimed superstar of Hollywood who appeared in the Harry Potter series is remembered even today for his prestigious works. Google has dedicated a creative GIF Doodle to highlight the contributions of Alan to the film industry.

He started his career almost 36 years ago and today is the day to celebrate the 36th anniversary of his first-ever performance. He became extremely famous in his portrayal of Professor Severus Snape in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (2001) story that gained worldwide recognition and people still continue to admire his role.

Harry Potter, Die Hard, Love Actually—Alan Rickman worked his magic in every role he took on.



Moreover, Late Alan can also be seen in his roles as an actor in the 1988 movie ‘Die Hard’ in which he played the role of Hans Gruber. He was also present in an adventure film named ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ (1991).

His Remarkable Theatre Experiences

Today, April 30, 2023 (Sunday) marks the 36th Anniversary of Alan Rickman’s exemplary career beginning. He is often known for his slothful and deep voice as seen in the Harry Potter movie. Born in London, he has served as a great English actor and director.

In Die Hard movie, he was cast as a German terrorist leader and this was his first step in films. In his youth, he got training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Google has featured him in a Doodle art today and this has been created by Artist Helene Leroux.

Alan’s theatre performances have been influential in launching his career. However, he died of pancreatic cancer in the year 2016 at the age of 69. His legendary performance in ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’, a Broadway play. He was an anti-hero named Le Vicomte de Valmont in this show performed on April 30, 1987.

Alan’s Illustration in Google Doodle

Helene Leroux who designed a charming Doodle on the search engine of Google announced that it has been a privilege for her to be able to pay the tribute to Late Alan Rickman. He is shown raising his eyebrows surrounded by green-coloured leaves on each of his sides with a simple yellow background.

This is a way Google created to commemorate this actor’s works and life. Helene further added that she desires to paint Alan’s passion for creativity and this has been beautifully represented by her in the soft watercolours of the background. This is in reference to some most lovely artwork of Alan.

Alan’s popular autobiographical diaries are also achieved by the artist as she tried to embellish the GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) with fine, fountain-pen-like scratches layered on a background that is featured on white lined paper.

His diary scribble has become an inspiration for Helene for making branches on either side of the Doodle. His enjoyable on-screen career has been inscribed in the history of British culture and this Doodle makes it more viable.

List of Alan Rickman Movies

Get insights into some of his famous movies:-

Romeo & Juliet (1978)

Die Hard (1988)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Truly, Madly, Deeply (1990)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Dogma (1999)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Love Actually (2003)

Something the Lord Made (2004)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

The Butler (2013)

A Little Chaos (2014)

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass (2016)

