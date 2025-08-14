UPSE CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download UPSC Mains Exam Hall Ticket PDF at at upsconline.gov.in

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025: UPSC has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 on August 14, 2025, for the Civil Services (Main) Examination commencing from August 22, 2025. The admit card contains important information such as exam venue, timings, and candidate details and is mandatory for entry into the exam hall. Direct download link provided here.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 for the Civil Services (Main) Examination scheduled to be conducted from August 22, 2025, and spans over five days. Candidates who have qualified for the Preliminary exam must download the e-admit card from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to secure entry to the examination centre.
Candidates can download the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 from the website by providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination venue, and the UPSC Mains 2025 exam schedule.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download

The UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 has been released and candidates can now download their admit cards. Candidates can visit the official UPSC website, such as upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. To download the UPSC Admit Card 2025, candidates need their Registration ID or Roll Number along with their Date of Birth. Candidate must carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre, as candidates will not be allowed to attempt the examination without these documents. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025

Direct Download Link

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025: Overview

UPSC has activated the link to download the Civil Service Mains Examination Admit Card on August 14, 2025 at upsc.gov.in. The details mentioned on the admit card are Candidate’s full name, Roll Number and Registration ID, and the Examination Centre name and full address. Check the table below for UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Detail

Information

Exam Name

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025

Admit Card Release Date

August 14, 2025

Exam Dates

August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025

Exam Sessions

Morning (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM), Afternoon (2:30 PM - 5:30 PM)

Official Websites

upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Mode of Admit Card Download

Online Only

Required Credentials

Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Admit Card Validity

Valid only for stated exam dates and venue

How to Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their admit cards from the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in or the e-admit portal upsconline.gov.in/upsconline.nic.in.
  • Click on the link titled “Download e-Admit Card for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025.”
  • Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth.
  • Complete the captcha verification.
  • Submit the details to view the admit card.
  • Download and print multiple clear copies of the admit card for exam day use.

