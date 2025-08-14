UPSE CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download UPSC Mains Exam Hall Ticket PDF at at upsconline.gov.in

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 for the Civil Services (Main) Examination scheduled to be conducted from August 22, 2025, and spans over five days. Candidates who have qualified for the Preliminary exam must download the e-admit card from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to secure entry to the examination centre.

Candidates can download the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 from the website by providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination venue, and the UPSC Mains 2025 exam schedule.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download

