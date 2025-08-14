UPSE CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download UPSC Mains Exam Hall Ticket PDF at at upsconline.gov.in

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 for the Civil Services (Main) Examination scheduled to be conducted from August 22, 2025, and spans over five days. Candidates who have qualified for the Preliminary exam must download the e-admit card from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to secure entry to the examination centre.
Candidates can download the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 from the website by providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination venue, and the UPSC Mains 2025 exam schedule.
UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download
The UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 has been released and candidates can now download their admit cards. Candidates can visit the official UPSC website, such as upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. To download the UPSC Admit Card 2025, candidates need their Registration ID or Roll Number along with their Date of Birth. Candidate must carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre, as candidates will not be allowed to attempt the examination without these documents. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025.
|
UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025
UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025: Overview
UPSC has activated the link to download the Civil Service Mains Examination Admit Card on August 14, 2025 at upsc.gov.in. The details mentioned on the admit card are Candidate’s full name, Roll Number and Registration ID, and the Examination Centre name and full address. Check the table below for UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
August 14, 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025
|
Exam Sessions
|
Morning (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM), Afternoon (2:30 PM - 5:30 PM)
|
Official Websites
|
upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in
|
Mode of Admit Card Download
|
Online Only
|
Required Credentials
|
Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth
|
Admit Card Validity
|
Valid only for stated exam dates and venue
How to Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download their admit cards from the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in or the e-admit portal upsconline.gov.in/upsconline.nic.in.
- Click on the link titled “Download e-Admit Card for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025.”
- Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth.
- Complete the captcha verification.
- Submit the details to view the admit card.
- Download and print multiple clear copies of the admit card for exam day use.
