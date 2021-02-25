BRICS India 2021: India's BRICS Chairmanship begins with 3-day-long Sherpas' meeting

BRICS India 2021: India has begun its BRICS Chairship with the inaugural three-day-long Sherpas' meeting. This was informed by Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on February 24, 2021.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) chaired the meeting and introduced India's themes, priorities, and calendar for BRICS Summit 2021, tweeted Srivastava. He further said that India looks forward to continuing productive discussions with our BRICS partners over the next two days.

India kicked off its BRICS Chairship with the inaugural three day long Sherpas’ meeting. Secretary (CPV & OIA) chaired the meeting and introduced our themes, priorities and calendar for #BRICS2021. #BRICSIndia2021 #BRICS@15 pic.twitter.com/FBgHNUNxf9 — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) February 24, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier on February 19, 2021 launched India's BRICS 2021 website at the BRICS Secretariat at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

India has assumed the Chairmanship of BRICS for 2021 and will be hosting this year's summit. The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

China extends support to India's BRICS Chairmanship 2021

• China had stated on February 22, 2021 that they support India for hosting the BRICS Summit 2021 and expressed interest in working with India to strengthen the cooperation among the five-member group of emerging economies of which both China and India are critical members.

• As per reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit India later this year while extending the support to India in hosting this year's summit.

• Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said BRICS had become an influential grouping and Beijing supported New Delhi's efforts as host. Wang said this when asked about Xi's possible attendance at the summit and whether the border tension would affect their multilateral cooperation.

• Wang also stated that China attaches great importance to the BRICS mechanism and it supports the Indian side in hosting the meeting and is willing to work with India and other BRICS countries in expanding cooperation on economy, politics and people-to-people exchanges.

• The statement comes a day after India and China "positively appraised" the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area.

Background

India and China agreed to continue their communication and push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

The exchange came during the 10th round of the China-India Corps Commander level meeting, which was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point on February 20, 2021.

During the meeting, both India and China had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

The two countries have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May 2020 due to actions by the Chinese army.