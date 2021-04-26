India’s COVID crisis: US lifts export ban on raw materials for COVID-19 vaccine; UK, EU also lend support

As India fights the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, the global community has come together to provide resources to the country in its battle. In the latest, the Government of the United States decided to remove the export ban on raw materials that are essential for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines.

The development has come after a phone conversation between the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The US President Joe Biden in Tweet stated that the US is determined to help India in dealing with the spike in infections, just as India had helped the American citizens when the US hospitals were strained early in a pandemic.

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need. https://t.co/SzWRj0eP3y — President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2021

Apart from the US, EU, UK have also extended their support to the country by assuring the supply of ventilators, oxygen, PPE kits, raw materials to fight the pandemic.

Pressure on Biden Administration led to the export ban removal: The decision of the US government to lift a ban on the export of the raw materials for the manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine has come after several US lawmakers voiced their concern over the ongoing situation of the pandemic in India. The pressure was exerted on the Biden Administration to extend assistance as well as release vaccines and other raw materials that are critical to India. In a statement, the White House stated that the US has identified the sources of raw material that are required for the Indian manufacturer of the COVISHIELD vaccine that will be available for India. Earlier, the CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla had extended his request to the US to lift the ban on the export of raw materials. The request was denied by the US administration in the name that the government’s responsibility comes for American citizens first.

UK extends support to India:

The Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson had announced on April 25, 2021, that the important medical equipment, which will include hundreds of oxygen ventilators and concentrators, is on its way from the United Kingdom to India in order to support to prevent the tragic loss of life from the virus. The ship from the US is expected to reach India on April 27, 2021.

We stand side by side with India in the shared fight against COVID-19. Vital medical equipment is on its way from the UK to India to help stop the tragic loss of life from the virus and we’ll continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 25, 2021

Germany preparing for emergency aid for India: Chancellor Angela Markel

The Chancellor of Germany Angela Markel also extended support to India and informed that the Government of Germany has been preparing emergency aid for India as the country fights with a surge in COVID-19 infections.

In a tweet, the Chancellor of Germany expressed her sympathy for the terrible suffering that India has been facing.

European Commission activates its EU Civil Protection Mechanism

The EU Civil Protection Commission has been activated by the European Union. The EU is seeking to send oxygen and medicine to India after it received a request from Delhi. The President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Twitter that alarmed by the situation India, EU is ready to support.

Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support.



The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.



We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people! https://t.co/Pv8ezFPdS3 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 25, 2021

The EU executive is also coordinating with the EU countries that are ready to provide urgently needed medicine and oxygen.