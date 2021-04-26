Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

India’s COVID crisis: US lifts export ban on raw materials for COVID-19 vaccine; UK, EU also lend support

The decision of the US government to lift a ban on the export of the raw materials for the manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine has come after several US lawmakers voiced their concern over the ongoing situation of the pandemic in India.

Apr 26, 2021
Global Community supports India

As India fights the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, the global community has come together to provide resources to the country in its battle. In the latest, the Government of the United States decided to remove the export ban on raw materials that are essential for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines.

The development has come after a phone conversation between the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The US President Joe Biden in Tweet stated that the US is determined to help India in dealing with the spike in infections, just as India had helped the American citizens when the US hospitals were strained early in a pandemic.

Apart from the US, EU, UK have also extended their support to the country by assuring the supply of ventilators, oxygen, PPE kits, raw materials to fight the pandemic.

Pressure on Biden Administration led to the export ban removal:

The pressure was exerted on the Biden Administration to extend assistance as well as release vaccines and other raw materials that are critical to India. In a statement, the White House stated that the US has identified the sources of raw material that are required for the Indian manufacturer of the COVISHIELD vaccine that will be available for India.

Earlier, the CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla had extended his request to the US to lift the ban on the export of raw materials. The request was denied by the US administration in the name that the government’s responsibility comes for American citizens first.

UK extends support to India:

The Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson had announced on April 25, 2021, that the important medical equipment, which will include hundreds of oxygen ventilators and concentrators, is on its way from the United Kingdom to India in order to support to prevent the tragic loss of life from the virus. The ship from the US is expected to reach India on April 27, 2021.

Germany preparing for emergency aid for India: Chancellor Angela Markel

The Chancellor of Germany Angela Markel also extended support to India and informed that the Government of Germany has been preparing emergency aid for India as the country fights with a surge in COVID-19 infections.

In a tweet, the Chancellor of Germany expressed her sympathy for the terrible suffering that India has been facing.

European Commission activates its EU Civil Protection Mechanism

The EU Civil Protection Commission has been activated by the European Union. The EU is seeking to send oxygen and medicine to India after it received a request from Delhi. The President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Twitter that alarmed by the situation India, EU is ready to support.

The EU executive is also coordinating with the EU countries that are ready to provide urgently needed medicine and oxygen.

