India's first amputee clinic launched by PGIMER Chandigarh 

India's first amputee clinic has been launched by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. This was informed by the institute's Director Jagat Ram on February 2, 2021.

The clinic was formally inaugurated on February 1, 2021. It has been set up to improve the care of amputee patients by providing a wide range of services under one roof and with significant coordination.

Objective PGIMER Director Jagat Ram said that the main aim of the clinic is to unify all diverse sections in the hospital with some upgrades where needed and to provide appropriate management to the amputees to help them rehabilitate in the society.

Significance

This is the first-of-its-kind clinic in the country and no such clinic exists elsewhere.

Key Highlights

•The amputee clinic will include all the specialities that help in patient care and rehab under one roof.

•It will comprise specialists from various departments including orthopaedics, prosthetists, PMR (physical and medical rehabilitation), psychologists, occupational physiotherapy and nursing departments.

•The clinic will focus on providing holistic care to patients with amputation.

•This involves evaluation, resuscitation and treatment after the initial event, followed by appropriate planning and surgical interventions.

•PGIMER has also stated that it will run amputee schools based on the successful knee school being run at PGI.

•The proposed amputee schools will get amputees together to interact with each other and get collective counselling and understand issues faced by other similar cases.