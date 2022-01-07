India’s first Open Rock Museum inaugurated in Hyderabad

Open Rock Museum Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh on January 6, 2022, inaugurated India’s first unique ‘Rock’ museum in Hyderabad. The Union Minister later also addressed the Hyderabad scientists at the CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, while addressing the eminent scientists, stated that the ‘Big Earth Data’ occupies the strategic high ground in the era of knowledge economies and India has been fully exploiting this new area that will further contribute to the advancement of Earth Science. He further added that the Geosciences has been contributing significantly towards self-reliance in new India.

Dedicated to public,India's first 'Rock' Museum at #Hyderabad. Ranging in age from 3.3 billion years to 55 million years, each of the fascinatingly beautiful pieces tells a story deeply embedded in India's ancient history and heritage. Must congratulate #CSIR #NGRI for it. pic.twitter.com/cIJVcj50on — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 6, 2022

India’s first Open Rock Museum: 5 Things to know

1. The Open Rock Museum in Hyderabad has been set up with an aim to educate and enlighten the masses about several lesser-known facts.

2. The Open Rock Museum displays around 35 different types of rocks from various parts of India.

3. The ages of the rocks presented in the museum in Hyderabad range from 3.3 billion years to around 55 million years of the Earth’s history.

4. The rocks at the Open Rock Museum also represent the deepest part of the Earth up to 175 kilometers of distance from the surface of the Earth.

5. The rocks displayed in the museum have been sourced from Odisha, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, and others.

Deep Earth and Near-Surface explorations

The Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, during his address, referred to CSIR-NGRI’s future research efforts that are designed for the deep earth and near-surface explorations which are critical to understanding the processes responsible for shaping the Earth’s dynamics and structures as well as sustenance of life on the Earth.

The Union Minister expressed hope that with the chartered vision and mission, CSIR-NGRI will play a significant role in the coming years to fulfill the aspirations of the nation.

CSIR completes 80 years

Jitendra Singh acknowledged that when India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will also be celebrating 80 years of its foundation.

The minister further emphasized that India should be a global leader in matters that ranges from defence to economics with strong technological and scientific inputs in another 25 years when the country will be celebrating its 100 years of Independence.