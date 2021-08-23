India’s first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi: Everything you need to know

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on August 23, 2021, inaugurated India’s first smog tower at Connaught Place in Delhi.

While speaking at the inaugural event, the Chief Minister informed that to fight pollution, the government has installed India’s first smog tower in the National Capital. The technology has been imported from the United States and will clean the air of the one-kilometer range.

Chief Minister of Delhi further said that the tower has been set up as a pilot project and that the initial trends will be available within a month. If the project will be successful, more smog towers will be installed in the city.

बधाई दिल्ली। प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ युद्ध में दिल्ली में देश के पहले स्मॉग टावर की शुरुआत की। अमेरिकी तकनीक से बना ये स्मॉग टावर हवा में प्रदूषण की मात्रा को कम करेगा।



पायलट आधार पर शुरू हुए इस प्रोजेक्ट के नतीजे बेहतर रहे तो पूरी दिल्ली में ऐसे और स्मॉग टावर लगाए जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/gqgh0MzyuJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 23, 2021

What are smog towers?

Smog Towers are structures that are designed to work as large-scale air purifiers. They are fitted with multiple layers of air filters and fans at the base to suck the polluted air.

After the polluted air enters the smog tower, it is further purified by the multiple layers before being re-circulated into the atmosphere.

Smog Tower in Delhi: Key details

• The smog tower inaugurated in Delhi is a 24-metre-long structure. It has been set up to improve that air quality in a radius of around 1 kilometre.

• The smog tower in the National Capital has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 20 crores and will function at full capacity after the monsoon season.

• The tower set up at Connaught Place in Delhi will be able to purify 1,000 cubic meters of air every second.

• The smog tower will pull the air from above and will release it downward. It will release 1000 square metres per second.

• The tower has been constructed by the Delhi Government with the support of Tata Consultancy and the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) under the observation of IIT- Mumbai, and IIT-Delhi.

• As the tower has been installed on an experimental basis, its data will be analyzed by the IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi for about 2 years. They will share the results and on that basis, more towers will be installed.

Why Smog Tower is required in Delhi? Following the high pollution levels in the National Capital, the Supreme Court in 2019 had asked the Central and the Delhi Government to come up with a road map on installing the smog towers in the National Capital region to combat the problem of air pollution. As per the report by a Swiss Group, Delhi was the most polluted capital city in the world in 2020 for the third consecutive year. The report ranks the cities on the basis of their air quality measures in terms of the levels of ultrafine particular matter (PM 2.5) that can enter the organs and cause damage.

Is there another Smog Tower in Delhi?

Another Smog Tower in Delhi has been constructed at Anand Vihar which is one of the pollution hotspots in the city. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the 25-meter-tall tower will become operational by the end of August 31.