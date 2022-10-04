Indore tops the list of cleanest cities for the 6th consecutive time

Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India for the sixth time in a row in Swachh Survekshan Awards. Surat and Navi Mumbai ranked second and third respectively, in the central government’s annual cleanliness survey.

The results of the survey were announced on October 1, 2022. President Droupadi Murmu released the ranking on the basis of cleanliness parameters. The ranking has been done under two categories- more than one lakh and less than one lakh. The 2022 survey consists of 4,354 ULBs including 62 Cantonment Boards and 91 Ganga towns in the nation.

For the 6th time in a row, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs pic.twitter.com/oPyIGKF7KN — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

List of the Cleanest cities in India

Indore Surat Navi Mumbai Visakhapatnam Vijayawada Bhopal Tirupati Mysore New Delhi Ambikapur

What is the significance of the Survey?

The 7th edition of the survey was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). It was organized to rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters. The survey has evolved from being an assessment of 73 cities in 2016 to covering 4,354 cities in 2022. In the survey, the cities were examined in three phases, Service level progress, certifications, and progress. The verification was also done to validate the claims made by the ULBs. Citizen Report Card was also introduced for the first time. The card covered various aspects including segregated door-to-door waste collection, cleanliness of market areas, daily sweeping in residential areas, cleanliness of roads and public toilets, non-availability of open garbage dumps, drains, and water bodies, etc.

Background

Among ULBs with less than one lakh population, the top cities are Maharashtra, Patan in Chhatisgarh, and Karhad in Maharashtra. Panchgani in Maharashtra is the cleanest city among these. Also among the 62 Cantonment boards, Deolali in Maharashtra appeared as the cleanest followed by Ahmedabad and Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

