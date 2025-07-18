Indore Wins Cleanest City of India Again, See Which Cities Made It to the Top in 2025

In the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, Indore made headlines once more as the cleanest city in India, holding the title for an unprecedented eighth year.

The honors were bestowed by President Droupadi Murmu at a high-profile ceremony in New Delhi, with Surat and Navi Mumbai coming in second and third, respectively. Noida was the clear winner in the 3–10 lakh population range, with Chandigarh and Mysuru also receiving praise.

In the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the central government, Surat came in second place, and Navi Mumbai in third. Noida won the title of cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 category for cities with a population of 3–10 lakh, followed by Chandigarh and Mysuru in second and third place, respectively. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and other high-ranking officials were present at the occasion in the nation's capital when President Murmu gave the awards.