Indore Wins Cleanest City of India Again, See Which Cities Made It to the Top in 2025

In the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, Indore made headlines once more as the cleanest city in India, holding the title for an unprecedented eighth year.
The honors were bestowed by President Droupadi Murmu at a high-profile ceremony in New Delhi, with Surat and Navi Mumbai coming in second and third, respectively. Noida was the clear winner in the 3–10 lakh population range, with Chandigarh and Mysuru also receiving praise.
India’s Cleanest City: Noida
In the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the central government, Surat came in second place, and Navi Mumbai in third. Noida won the title of cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 category for cities with a population of 3–10 lakh, followed by Chandigarh and Mysuru in second and third place, respectively. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and other high-ranking officials were present at the occasion in the nation's capital when President Murmu gave the awards.
India’s Largest Cleanliness Survey
With an evaluation of more than 4,500 urban local bodies, the ninth edition of the Swachh Survekshan, which is organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), has developed into the largest cleanliness survey in the world. Over the course of 45 days, more than 3,000 qualified assessors engaged with over 14 crore residents and performed thorough inspections in every urban ward.
Cleanest Cities in India: Category-wise
The central government has awarded different cities on the basis of their population. Check the list below in the given table:
|
Category
|
City
|
State/UT
|
Very Small Cities (< 20,000)
|
Panchgani
|
Maharashtra
|
Patan
|
Gujarat
|
Small Cities (20,000 – 50,000)
|
Vita
|
Maharashtra
|
Sasvad
|
Maharashtra
|
Medium Cities (50,000 – 3 lakh)
|
Ambikapur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Tirupati
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council)
|
Delhi
|
Big Cities (3–10 lakh)
|
Noida
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh (UT)
|
Million Plus Cities (>10 lakh)
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Navi Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
Surat
|
Gujarat
The theme of this year's study, "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle," was supported by a strong framework that included 54 performance indicators and 10 important characteristics. To provide fair comparisons, cities were categorized for the first time into five groups according to population, ranging from tiny settlements to cities with a population of millions or more.
