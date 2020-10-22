INS Kavaratti: Indigenously built ASW stealth corvette commissioned into Indian Navy at Vishakhapatnam

The Indian Army Chief General, Manoj Mukund Naravane on October 22, 2020, commissioned the last of the four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare-ASW stealth corvette ‘INS Kavaratti’ into Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam.

As per the Indian Navy, INS Kavaratti has been designed by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) which is the Indian Navy’s in-house organization. While, it has been built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata.

The indigenously built ship portrays the growing capability of GRSE, Indian Navy, and the nation in becoming self-reliant thus underlining India’s national objective of Atama Nirbhar Bharat. With INS Kavaratti’s induction, the Indian Navy’s preparedness will be enhanced.

Indigenously built INS Kavaratti: Features

• INS Kavaratti consists of state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suits which is capable of detecting and prosecuting the submarines.

• In addition to its ASW capability, the ship also has good endurance for long-range deployments and a credible self-defence capability.

• It has up to 90% indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure which is a commendable endeavor achieved in the Indian Shipbuilding.

• INS Kavaratti’s weapons and sensors suits are also predominantly indigenous which showcases India’s growing capability in this niche area.

• It has been commissioned into the Indian Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has already completed its sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard.

INS Kavaratti, last of the 4 indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare stealth corvettes, is all set to join Indian Navy.



Former INS Kavaratti in Bangladesh War:

Kavaratti has taken her name from former INS Kavaratti, an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti had distinguished herself by operating the support of Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971.